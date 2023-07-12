Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Analysis for July 12

Original U.Today article

Can traders see one more wave of growth by Bitcoin Cash?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The rates of most of coins keep rising; however, there are some exceptions to the rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BCH/USD

The rate of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) keeps growing, rising by 4.56% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading in the middle of the recently formed local channel, between the support at $272.7 and the resistance at $295. As most of the ATR has been passed, ongoing sideways trading is happening around $280.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the daily chart as neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative yet. Bulls can think about a further upward move only if the rate gets back to the $300 zone and fixes above it.

In that case, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout, followed by a blast to the $340 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions, as the candle is far from the closure. However, if the bar closes above the previous peak at $304, the growth may continue to $350 by the end of the month.

Bitcoin Cash is trading at $284.4 at press time.