Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Analysis for July 12

Wed, 07/12/2023 - 15:40
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders see one more wave of growth by Bitcoin Cash?
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Analysis for July 12
The rates of most of coins keep rising; however, there are some exceptions to the rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BCH/USD

The rate of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) keeps growing, rising by 4.56% over the last 24 hours.

BCH/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading in the middle of the recently formed local channel, between the support at $272.7 and the resistance at $295. As most of the ATR has been passed, ongoing sideways trading is happening around $280.

BCH/USD chart by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the daily chart as neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative yet. Bulls can think about a further upward move only if the rate gets back to the $300 zone and fixes above it.

In that case, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout, followed by a blast to the $340 area.

BCH/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions, as the candle is far from the closure. However, if the bar closes above the previous peak at $304, the growth may continue to $350 by the end of the month.

Bitcoin Cash is trading at $284.4 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

