Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for April 18

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears have not seized the initiative for long, and coins are again trading in the green zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest gainer today, rising by 2.72%.

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the local resistance level at $29,932 and started a sharp rise. At the moment, there are no prerequisites for a fall as the rate is again back above the vital zone of $30,000. In this case, a further rise to $31,000 is the most likely scenario.

Today's sharp growth is about to absorb the recent correction of Bitcoin (BTC). If the bar closes near the resistance at $30,614, the breakout may lead to growth to the $31,000 mark.

On the weekly chart, the price has bounced off the mirror level at $29,290. It is too early to make any projections as many days remain until the candle's closure.

However, if buyers can manage to hold the rate above the $30,000 zone, a further test at which bulls might face problems is the resistance at $32,376.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,308 at press time.