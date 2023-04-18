Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for April 18

Tue, 04/18/2023 - 15:23
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can growth of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to $32,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for April 18
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears have not seized the initiative for long, and coins are again trading in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest gainer today, rising by 2.72%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the local resistance level at $29,932 and started a sharp rise. At the moment, there are no prerequisites for a fall as the rate is again back above the vital zone of $30,000. In this case, a further rise to $31,000 is the most likely scenario.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Today's sharp growth is about to absorb the recent correction of Bitcoin (BTC). If the bar closes near the resistance at $30,614, the breakout may lead to growth to the $31,000 mark.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the price has bounced off the mirror level at $29,290. It is too early to make any projections as many days remain until the candle's closure.

Related
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for April 16

However, if buyers can manage to hold the rate above the $30,000 zone, a further test at which bulls might face problems is the resistance at $32,376.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,308 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Forms Crucial Support as This Network Event Lies in Wait: Details
04/18/2023 - 15:10
Ethereum (ETH) Forms Crucial Support as This Network Event Lies in Wait: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Is Coinbase Abandoning US? CEO Says Relocating Headquarters Is on Table
04/18/2023 - 14:52
Is Coinbase Abandoning US? CEO Says Relocating Headquarters Is on Table
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP and Cardano (ADA) Global Acceptance Goes Next Level Thanks to This Partnership
04/18/2023 - 14:38
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Global Acceptance Goes Next Level Thanks to This Partnership
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev