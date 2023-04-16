Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for April 16

Sun, 04/16/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long will sideways trading of XRP last?
XRP Price Analysis for April 16
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears are not giving up so easily as the rates of most of the coins are falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has declined by 0.71% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, XRP is trading sideways after a bounce back from the local support level at $0.5163. Any sharp moves are unlikely by the end of the day as the altcoin has passed most of its ATR. In this case, consolidation in the area of $0.52 is the more likely scenario.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

A similar situation is on the daily time frame. The price of XRP has not decided which way to move yet, which is also confirmed by low volume. If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to restore the rate above the $0.54 mark.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for April 15

Only in that case is there a chance for a resistance breakout. Until it happens, sideways trading in the area of $0.51-$0.53 is the more likely scenario.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the situation is better to a certain extent as the price has fixed above the vital $0.50 mark. However, XRP has not accumulated enough energy for continued growth at the moment. Respectively, traders are likely to see consolidation in the range of $0.50-$0.54 until the end of the month.

XRP is trading at $0.5194 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image OKX Token Soars 31% in Week: Back at All-Time High Thanks to These Major Events
04/16/2023 - 14:44
OKX Token Soars 31% in Week: Back at All-Time High Thanks to These Major Events
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano Marks Historic Milestone as Non-Custodial Wrapped BTC Mints on Network
04/16/2023 - 14:12
Cardano Marks Historic Milestone as Non-Custodial Wrapped BTC Mints on Network
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for April 16
04/16/2023 - 13:18
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for April 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk