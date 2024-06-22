Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) 'Positive Signal' Sent by Retail, Data Shows

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Small-sized retail investors (accounts with up to $10,000 in BTC) are here to inject new life into Bitcoin (BTC) performance, analyst Axel Adler says
    Sat, 22/06/2024 - 13:25
    Bitcoin (BTC) 'Positive Signal' Sent by Retail, Data Shows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) retail on-chain accounts are demonstrating interest in buying the orange coin at current prices. The metric has been surging during the last few weeks and has already added 7%, which can be treated as positive signal, the analyst says.

    Bitcoin (BTC) retail investors' demand surging as price tumbles

    Amid the prolonged decline of the Bitcoin (BTC) price, interest in buying from accounts with up to $10,000 is surging, says macro analyst Axel Adler. This metric, which is a crucial one for BTC price prediction, has already added 7% compared to the local bottom reached in May.

    In general, while Adler stresses that it is too low to say much about a recovery coming, the interest from the retail segment should be interpreted as a positive signal.

    Per his chart derived from CryptoQuant's data, the dynamics of retail accounts' interest might be correlated with the potential for price moves.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Lull
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Lull
    50 Cent's X Account Hijacked, Hacker Makes $300 Million on Scam Crypto in Minutes
    Crucial SHIB Warning Made by Team for Shiba Inu Community
    Is XRP Finally in Uptrend? Shiba Inu (SHIB) May Still Hit $0.00002: Here's How, Ethereum (ETH) to Start Gaining Some Strength

    The local peak of retail demand was registered in mid-Q1, 2024, right after Bitcoin (BTC) touched an all-time high above $73,738 on March 14, 2024.

    The analyst also highlighted that the rally of the first crypto will be back as crypto whales are interested in reinvesting their gains:

    Undoubtedly, retail players will contribute to the market's recovery, but there's no need to worry about the market, no matter what happens, it will recover, as major players have the cash they obtained from sales in March.

    Yesterday, the Bitcoin (BTC) price plunged below $65,000 and reached mid-May levels. By press time, the largest cryptocurrency is changing hands at $64,262 on major spot exchanges.

    Proper Bitcoin (BTC) recovery yet to come, Willy Woo says

    Seasoned analyst and Bitcoin proponent Willy Woo is also sure that the price run for BTC is yet to come. He analyzed the hashrate dynamics and foresees the capitulation of inefficient miners.

    He highlighted that, historically, miners with cost-ineffective hardware (outdated ASICs of previous generations) have left the segment after halving events.

    As the market matures and the net hashrate of Bitcoin (BTC) surges, this time, the long-anticipated capitulation of miners has lasted longer than previously.

    However, the ending of this process (that has already been running for over 60 days) will signal an opportunity for the next phase of the BTC rally.

    #Bitcoin #Willy Woo
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Advertisement
    related image 6.93 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, Whales Are Finally Pushing Big Numbers
    Jun 22, 2024 - 13:19
    6.93 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, Whales Are Finally Pushing Big Numbers
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Lull
    Jun 22, 2024 - 13:19
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Lull
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Solana (SOL) Welcomes Most Crucial Upgrade in Years
    Jun 22, 2024 - 13:19
    Solana (SOL) Welcomes Most Crucial Upgrade in Years
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Memereum Sells Over 1M Tokens Within Hours on Presale While Markets Rebound
    FLOKI Unveils New Developments and Strategic Marketing Initiatives
    15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) 'Positive Signal' Sent by Retail, Data Shows
    6.93 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours, Whales Are Finally Pushing Big Numbers
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Price Lull
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD