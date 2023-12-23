Advertisement
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does Bitcoin (BTC) still have power for continued rise?
Sat, 23/12/2023 - 19:17
The prices of most coins are rising today, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.61% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is in the middle of the local channel.

However, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day as most of the daily ATR has been passed.

Image by TradingView

A more positive picture is on the bigger time frame. If the bar returns to the $44,000 mark and fixes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout followed by a test of the $45,000-$46,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation is on the weekly chart. If the weekly candle closes above the previous bar peak, the upward move may continue to the $48,200 level.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,759 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

