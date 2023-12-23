Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most coins are rising today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.61% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is in the middle of the local channel.

However, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day as most of the daily ATR has been passed.

Image by TradingView

A more positive picture is on the bigger time frame. If the bar returns to the $44,000 mark and fixes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout followed by a test of the $45,000-$46,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation is on the weekly chart. If the weekly candle closes above the previous bar peak, the upward move may continue to the $48,200 level.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,759 at press time.