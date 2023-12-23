DOGE Price Analysis for December 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started positively for the cryptocurrency market.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.44% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

The price of DOGE is looking bearish on the hourly chart, as the rate has failed to return to the local resistance level. In this regard, consolidation around $0.093 is the more likely scenario until the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is also more bearish than bullish.

Buyers only have a chance to seize the initiative if they restore the price above the vital zone of $0.1.

Image by TradingView

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the weekly time frame. If the bar closes near the current prices, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.09-$0.095 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.09305 at press time.