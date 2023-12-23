Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for December 23

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect price blast of DOGE?
Sat, 23/12/2023 - 19:57
DOGE Price Analysis for December 23
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The weekend has started positively for the cryptocurrency market.

Advertisement
DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 0.44% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

The price of DOGE is looking bearish on the hourly chart, as the rate has failed to return to the local resistance level. In this regard, consolidation around $0.093 is the more likely scenario until the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is also more bearish than bullish.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 22

Buyers only have a chance to seize the initiative if they restore the price above the vital zone of $0.1.

Image by TradingView

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the weekly time frame. If the bar closes near the current prices, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.09-$0.095 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.09305 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
2023/12/23 19:55
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 23
2023/12/23 19:55
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin ETF to Unlock Trillions of Dollars in Retail Savings, Crypto Vet Vijay Boyapati Says
2023/12/23 19:55
Bitcoin ETF to Unlock Trillions of Dollars in Retail Savings, Crypto Vet Vijay Boyapati Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

DOGE Price Analysis for December 23
DOGE Price Analysis for December 23
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 23
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 23
Bitcoin ETF to Unlock Trillions of Dollars in Retail Savings, Crypto Vet Vijay Boyapati Says
Bitcoin ETF to Unlock Trillions of Dollars in Retail Savings, Crypto Vet Vijay Boyapati Says
PEPE Goes Parabolic in Bid to Hit New Yearly High
PEPE Goes Parabolic in Bid to Hit New Yearly High
41% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders in Profit as On-Chain Signals Turn Bullish
41% of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders in Profit as On-Chain Signals Turn Bullish
Cardano Founder Responds to Idea of Hiring Autistic 'Nvidia Hacker'
Cardano Founder Responds to Idea of Hiring Autistic 'Nvidia Hacker'
20 Million XRP Sent to Bybit From Anonymous Wallet: What's Reason?
20 Million XRP Sent to Bybit From Anonymous Wallet: What's Reason?
Ripple Has Claim on FTX Assets, Documents Say
Ripple Has Claim on FTX Assets, Documents Say
XRP Whales Go on Major Accumulation Spree, Price Revival Incoming?
XRP Whales Go on Major Accumulation Spree, Price Revival Incoming?
Show all
Advertisement
AD