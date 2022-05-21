Bitcoin (BTC) Death Crosses Analysis Suggests Bottom Is Yet to Come: Rekt Capital

News
Sat, 05/21/2022 - 19:15
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Anonymous cryptocurrency trader and analyst who goes by @rektcapital on Crypto Twitter shares detailed analysis of how "Death Crosses" actually affect BTC performance
Bitcoin (BTC) Death Crosses Analysis Suggests Bottom Is Yet to Come: Rekt Capital
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Trading veteran Rekt Capital indicated two ways the "Death Crosses" pattern might affect Bitcoin's (BTC) price peformance and shared a warning for bulls who are a little too excited.

Two types of "Death Crosses" for Bitcoin (BTC)

Rekt Capital compared the historic performance of Bitcoin (BTC) prices in 2013-2021. He compared the ways Bitcoin (BTC) performed after meeting the so-called "Golden Crosses" and "Death Crosses."

These signals are registered when the 50-day and 200-day moving averages for Bitcoin (BTC) price lines cross each other: a bullish Golden Cross appears when the 50 EMA spikes over the 200 EMA, while a bearish Death Cross flashes when the 50 EMA drops below the 200 EMA.

Historically, in 2013, 2017 and 2019, the Bitcoin (BTC) Death Cross marked the middle of the recession: the price dropped equally before the Death Cross flashed and after it.

At the same time, in 2020 and 2021, Bitcoin (BTC) the Death Crosses marked the bottoms; they triggered massive spikes.

According to Rekt Capital, based on "pre-Death Cross" performance, Bitcoin (BTC) is following the 2013-2019-ish pattern now.

We're still too early for Bitcoin (BTC) bottom

As such, Bitcoin (BTC) can still drop well lower than it sits nowadays. Based on past performance, an analyst would not be surprised by -55%, -65%, -71%, and even -84% corrections from today's levels.

Given the previous Bitcoin (BTC) peak over $69,000, such a Crypto Winter may send orange coin to $11,000.

By press time, Bitcoin (BTC) is still failing to hold above the $30,000 support level; it is changing hands at $29,319 on major spot platfoms, down 3.29% in 24 hours.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Ripple's General Counsel: The SEC's "Hypocrisy Is Staggering" Filings Expected Next Week in XRP Case
05/21/2022 - 21:45
Ripple's General Counsel: The SEC's "Hypocrisy Is Staggering" Filings Expected Next Week in XRP Case
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image TRON Trails Binance Chain as Third Largest DeFi Platform
05/21/2022 - 21:15
TRON Trails Binance Chain as Third Largest DeFi Platform
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Avalanche to Host Novel NFT Marketplace Artcrypted: Here's Why It Is Special
05/21/2022 - 20:45
Avalanche to Host Novel NFT Marketplace Artcrypted: Here's Why It Is Special
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov