Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Collapses to $60K as ETFs Bleed $500 Million

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin (BTC) is now on the verge of collapsing below the $60,000 level
Wed, 20/03/2024 - 4:51
Bitcoin (BTC) Collapses to $60K as ETFs Bleed $500 Million
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) collapsed to just $61,231 earlier today, according to CoinGecko data. The flagship cryptocurrency is down 17% from its all-time high.

Yet, despite the severe price drop, the Bitcoin market sentiment remains in the greed territory.  

More than $505 million worth of long positions have been liquidated over the past 24 hours. 

Underwhelming ETF numbers 

The most recent drop coincided with Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) posting their biggest outflows to date. On Tuesday, a whopping $326.2 million flowed out of these products. Grayscale's GBTC appears to be the main bearish headwind with a staggering $443 million outflow. 

BlackRock's and Fidelity's ETF products recorded very modest inflows ($75.2 million and $39.6 million, respectively). 

Related
Some Canadians Buy Crypto Just to Pay Ransoms: Survey

This came after these ETFs kept shattering records earlier this month, pushing the price of Bitcoin to a new all-time high. 

The upcoming Fed decision 

Some investors might be taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of the much-anticipated decision by the Federal Reserve that is going to be unveiled on Wednesday. 

The market consensus appears to be that the Fed will keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged for now, but concerns remain about its future direction. Stubborn inflation could prompt the central bank to delay rate cuts, which would not bode well for the bulls. Investors might be unwilling to bet on Bitcoin ahead of the decision, which could be the reason behind the underwhelming ETF numbers. 

According to Goldman Sachs, the most recent cryptocurrency rally was mainly propped up by retail investors. However, there is also some institutional money coming into the market.       

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Breaks Down in Severe Manner, Golden Cross on DXY Pushes Doom onto Market, Ethereum (ETH) to Land on Crucial Support
2024/03/20 05:33
XRP Breaks Down in Severe Manner, Golden Cross on DXY Pushes Doom onto Market, Ethereum (ETH) to Land on Crucial Support
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Some Canadians Buy Crypto Just to Pay Ransoms: Survey
2024/03/20 05:33
Some Canadians Buy Crypto Just to Pay Ransoms: Survey
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $65K, Shorts Getting Clobbered
2024/03/20 05:33
Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $65K, Shorts Getting Clobbered
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Saga Announces Saga Origins Game Publishing Arm During GDC 2024
Streamr Network 1.0 Mainnet Launches, Fulfilling the 2017 Roadmap's Vision of Decentralized Data Broadcasting
GRVT Announces Strategic Fundraise and Launches Private Beta Following Growing Market Interest
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Collapses to $60K as ETFs Bleed $500 Million
XRP Breaks Down in Severe Manner, Golden Cross on DXY Pushes Doom onto Market, Ethereum (ETH) to Land on Crucial Support
Some Canadians Buy Crypto Just to Pay Ransoms: Survey
Show all
Advertisement
AD