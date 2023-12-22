Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin ETF Frenzy: Blackrock, Ark, and Grayscale Had Meetings with SEC

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Major investment firms Blackrock, Ark, and Grayscale have intensified discussions with the SEC over Bitcoin ETFs
Fri, 22/12/2023 - 17:06
Bitcoin ETF Frenzy: Blackrock, Ark, and Grayscale Had Meetings with SEC
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Major investment firms Blackrock, Ark, and Grayscale have been reported to have held meetings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding their Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals. 

Advertisement

These meetings mark a crucial step in the process of potentially introducing Bitcoin ETFs to a broader market.

A string of high-profile meetings

The recent flurry of meetings between top investment firms and the SEC has stirred up considerable attention in the crypto community. 

Legal analyst Scott Johnsson commented on the high-profile nature of the participants, including representatives from Salm, Hall, and Zweihorn to underscore the importance of these talks. 

Related
Ripple's Courtroom Drama Escalates With Kraken's Latest Move

Further, ETF expert Eric Balchunas also noted the frequent presence of BlackRock lawyers at the SEC.

This shows the intensity of the ongoing negotiations and the SEC's firm stance on specific regulatory requirements.

Mounting anticipation 

The cryptocurrency community is eagerly awaiting the SEC's impending decision on Bitcoin spot ETFs, with the deadline now just under 20 days away. According to Anthony Scaramucci, the announcement could be strategically made during the holiday season. The outcome of this decision holds considerable weight since it could lead to a substantial influx of billions of dollars into the burgeoning asset class.

On the flip side, some analysts have warned of a substantial market pullback if the ETF is not approved. 

Despite this caution, there is a strong belief in the likelihood of approval. Analysts, including those from Bloomberg Intelligence, are optimistic, estimating the spot-Bitcoin ETF market's potential growth to $100 billion.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image $45,000 Remains Major Resistance for BTC Bulls, Solana Takes Over Spotify and Electronic Arts, SHIB Launches Domain Name System With D3: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/12/22 17:34
$45,000 Remains Major Resistance for BTC Bulls, Solana Takes Over Spotify and Electronic Arts, SHIB Launches Domain Name System With D3: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 22
2023/12/22 17:34
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple's Courtroom Drama Escalates With Kraken's Latest Move
2023/12/22 17:34
Ripple's Courtroom Drama Escalates With Kraken's Latest Move
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bitcoin ETF Frenzy: Blackrock, Ark, and Grayscale Had Meetings with SEC
Bitcoin ETF Frenzy: Blackrock, Ark, and Grayscale Had Meetings with SEC
$45,000 Remains Major Resistance for BTC Bulls, Solana Takes Over Spotify and Electronic Arts, SHIB Launches Domain Name System With D3: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
$45,000 Remains Major Resistance for BTC Bulls, Solana Takes Over Spotify and Electronic Arts, SHIB Launches Domain Name System With D3: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 22
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 22
Ripple's Courtroom Drama Escalates With Kraken's Latest Move
Ripple's Courtroom Drama Escalates With Kraken's Latest Move
Binance Cuts Ties With ADA, BTC, DOGE, XRP Pairs Linked to British Pound
Binance Cuts Ties With ADA, BTC, DOGE, XRP Pairs Linked to British Pound
Elon Musk: 'I Don't Spend Much Time Thinking About Cryptocurrency' but Here's Catch
Elon Musk: 'I Don't Spend Much Time Thinking About Cryptocurrency' but Here's Catch
Bullish SHIB Message Shared by Shiba Inu Team, Here's What's Happening
Bullish SHIB Message Shared by Shiba Inu Team, Here's What's Happening
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?
Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Token METIS Skyrockets 36% in Epic Ethereum Rally
Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Token METIS Skyrockets 36% in Epic Ethereum Rally
14 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Whales in Last 24 Hours: What's Behind It?
14 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Whales in Last 24 Hours: What's Behind It?
Show all
Advertisement
AD