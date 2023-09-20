Bitcoin (BTC) Briefly Dips Below $27,000; Here's What On-Chain Data Says

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin briefly fell below the $27,000 mark in today's trading, reaching lows of $26,940 after bulls met resistance near the $27,393 mark.

Bitcoin had reached a high of $27,500 the day before, spurred by the news that Japan's largest investment bank, Nomura, was launching an adoption fund for institutional investors.

As Bitcoin seeks to find its footing, on-chain analytics firm Santiment gives a likely picture of what is happening on the BTC network.

📈 #Bitcoin's #onchain activity continues to be significantly higher than it has been since April. Utility is notably higher, and the third largest day in dormant $BTC in 3 months also occurred yesterday. The low $27K level is proving to be polarizing. https://t.co/NkcNxfZG3M pic.twitter.com/bFaFf31SUo — Santiment (@santimentfeed) September 20, 2023

According to Santiment, Bitcoin saw a big dormant activity spike, when its price rose back over $27,000 and active addresses remained high.

Santiment observed in a tweet that Bitcoin's on-chain activity is much more significant than it had been since April.

BTC utility is also significantly higher, and the third-highest day in dormant BTC movement in the last three months was on Sept. 19, when BTC surpassed $27,000. "The low $27K level is proving to be polarizing," Santiment added.

BTC averaged 1.1 million active addresses daily in September, the highest since April. The lead cryptocurrency also saw a spike in dormant BTC, indicating that wallets shifted coins above $27,000.

Bitcoin bull run might be looming

Ali, a crypto analyst, highlights the impact of growing on-chain activity on the Bitcoin price in a tweet.

#Bitcoin | A bull run is often characterized by increased on-chain activity!



This can be spotted when the monthly average of new wallets (red) surpasses the yearly average (blue), which indicates strengthened network fundamentals and increased use.



Notice that $BTC on-chain… pic.twitter.com/QBssde81Tf — Ali (@ali_charts) September 19, 2023

A bull run, he claims, is often characterized by increased on-chain activity. Ali draws attention to a surge in monthly average new wallets, which has now surpassed yearly averages. He went on to say that this demonstrates improved network fundamentals and increasing usage.

The crypto analyst speculates that the BTC bull run may soon resume given that on-chain activity is expanding despite stagnant prices.

BTC was holding steady a little above $27,000 at the time of writing, currently down 0.62% to $27,062.

The Federal Reserve is set to announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. UTC), while the Bank of England will do so on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. UTC.