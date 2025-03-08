Bitcoin (BTC) $100,000 Momentum Gone, Solana (SOL): Surprising Move Incoming? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Heating up for Skyrocketing?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The highly anticipated $100,000 price target appears to be getting farther away as Bitcoin has been finding it difficult to sustain its bullish momentum. With a discernible drop in trading volume indicating that the market's activity is dropping, the asset is currently having difficulty recovering the $90,000 mark. The absence of significant buying pressure, which is essential for maintaining an upward trend, is visible when examining the Bitcoin price chart in greater detail.

Bitcoin is now in a vulnerable position after being rejected at the $90,000 resistance level, making it challenging for bulls to push the price higher. Furthermore, the market appears to be losing momentum, as indicated by the declining volume profile. Without a capital infusion, it may be difficult to overcome significant resistance levels. An important factor affecting Bitcoin's short-term future is the lack of steady institutional and retail demand at present levels.

Although aggressive accumulation fueled BTC's prior rallies, recent price movements indicate that the market does not currently have the buying power needed to propel BTC toward six-figure territory. Furthermore, according to technical indicators, the 50-day and 100-day EMAs are serving as dynamic resistance points, and Bitcoin is presently circling around important moving averages.

Further consolidation or even a possible pullback toward lower support zones may result if Bitcoin is unable to convincingly regain these levels. Each bullish structure must be maintained between the $85,000 and $82,000 levels. In contrast, a clear break above $90,000 with high volume might rekindle bullish sentiment and reintroduce the $100,000 target. Traders may wonder if the once-promising $100,000 rally is still possible if Bitcoin stays in its current range in the absence of a spike in buying interest.

Solana stabilizes

The price of Solana has been erratic over the last few weeks, unable to establish a steady level. Even after several attempts to breach significant resistance levels, the asset is still stuck in a downward trajectory. On the other hand, recent chart patterns indicate that an unexpected move could be imminent.

A prominent feature of Solana's recent price movement is the appearance of three consecutive candles on the chart. This pattern frequently indicates that market sentiment may change, either preparing for a reversal or bolstering the current trend. Despite the asset's present volatility, the volume that goes along with these movements is still high, suggesting that traders are still very interested in it.

SOL is currently trading at about $142, indicating hesitancy following a brief attempt at recovery. Watch out for important resistance levels at $164 and $184 while the support levels are close to $130 and $120. The price of the asset may rise back toward $160 if it can hold above these support levels.

Failure to sustain these levels, however, might result in additional downward pressure, with SOL possibly approaching the $120 mark soon. The general mood of the market is among Solana's most significant obstacles. SOL has not yet benefited from the surge in activity on the larger cryptocurrency market. Establishing a strong bullish foundation has proven challenging due to the asset's involvement in a cycle of lower highs and lower lows. Upcoming trading sessions will be critical for investors and traders.

Solana may rekindle buying interest and possibly trigger a trend reversal if it can produce a breakout above the closest resistance. However, persistent weakness could mean that more declines are on the horizon. Solana is at a pivotal point, and the market is keeping a close eye on it. It is unclear if this pattern will lead to a bullish breakout or another leg down, but one thing is for sure: a significant move could be forthcoming.

Shiba Inu breaking through

As Shiba Inu tries to break through the crucial resistance level of $0.000013, the digital asset is once again gaining ground. A significant rise in trading volume and a string of higher lows developing on the chart indicate that SHIB is recovering after a protracted period of consolidation and downward pressure. Is this the start of a significant breakout? That is still the question.

The current price movement of SHIB centers on the $0.000013 mark, which has served as both resistance and support in past market movements. An immediate rally toward the next significant resistance levels at $0.000016 and $0.000018 could be triggered by a clear break above this level. The current technical setup indicates that a similar situation could occur as Shiba Inu has historically experienced explosive price movements when breaking through consolidation zones.

A number of bullish indicators are pointing in SHIB's direction. Despite not yet hitting overbought territory, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is getting closer to the midline, indicating growing buying momentum. Furthermore, a breakout above the declining trendline that has constrained SHIB's price movement for weeks could lead to a surge in fresh buying activity. A rise in accumulation, which usually comes before price increases, is also indicated by SHIB's volume profile.