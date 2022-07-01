Bitcoin Briefly Reclaims $20,000 Before Paring Gains

News
Fri, 07/01/2022 - 05:23
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The recent Bitcoin rally was extremely short lived, with the largest cryptocurrency retracing back to the $19,000 level
Bitcoin Briefly Reclaims $20,000 Before Paring Gains
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency, managed to reclaim the $20,000 level at 00:29 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

The flagship coin managed to soar more than 9% within the span of 48 minutes, staging a surprising recovery.

The sudden rally, however, ended up being a flash in the pan, with Bitcoin erasing virtually all of its gains in the following hours.

Related
Grayscale’s Bitcoin Fund Reaches Record Discount After SEC Snub
The crypto king is changing hands at $19,318 on the Bitstamp exchange.

The market capitalization of the world’s largest cryptocurrency is currently sitting at $370 million.

The world's largest cryptocurrency lost roughly 54% of its value in the second quarter of 2022. This has marked the cryptocurrency's worst quarter in 11 years. For comparison, Bitcoin declined about 50% during the first quarter of 2018.   

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image El Salvador Buys BTC Dip Again, Here's How Much Has Been Gained in Last Few Hours
07/01/2022 - 10:20
El Salvador Buys BTC Dip Again, Here's How Much Has Been Gained in Last Few Hours
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP Network Shows Strange Activity Explosion, With Number of Unique Addresses Reaching Max in 2.5 Years
07/01/2022 - 10:07
XRP Network Shows Strange Activity Explosion, With Number of Unique Addresses Reaching Max in 2.5 Years
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image VanEck Takes Another Stab at Launching Spot Bitcoin ETF
07/01/2022 - 09:12
VanEck Takes Another Stab at Launching Spot Bitcoin ETF
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya