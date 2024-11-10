    Bitcoin Breaks Above $79,000. Is Parabolic Spike Underway?

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Nearly $300 million worth of shorts has been liquidated in just 24 hours
    Sun, 10/11/2024 - 8:28
    Bitcoin Breaks Above $79,000. Is Parabolic Spike Underway?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, recently reached a new record high of $79,629 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    The flagship coin has already set multiple lifetime peaks this weeks, and it is seemingly poised to surpass $80,000 level next year. 

    It is currently trading at $78,910 on the Bitstamp exchange after paring some of its most recent gains. 

    According to data provided by cryptocurrency analytics firm CoinGlass, more than $384 million worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours alone.  

    Short positions account for the vast majority of this brutal wipeout ($279 million). 

    The largest liquidation took place on Binance, with one trader losing as much as $13.1 million. 

    Overall, 132,440 suffered and had to face liquidation in just a single day. 

    Polymarket bettors currently see a 27% chance of the Bitcoin price reaching the $90,000 mark as soon as this month. There is also a 28% chance of Bitcoin hitting $100,000 as soon as this year. 

    Pseudonymous Bitcoin analyst Dave the Wave has suggested that the leading cryptocurrency is already in middile of a parabolic spike. 

    As reported by U.Today, prominent trader Peter Brandt predicted that Bitcoin could end up peaking at $150,000 next year.  

    The latest price spike has coincided with strong inflows recorded by various ETF products. BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF recently shattered records with more than $1 billion worth of inflows in a single day. 

    As noted by prominent ETF expert Nate Geraci, Bitcoin ETFs now hold more than 1 million coins. In fact, they are nearing 5% of Bitcoin's total supply.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

