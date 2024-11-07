    Bitcoin (BTC) Should Top at $150K in September, Brandt Predicts

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Peter Brandt has revealed how high the price of Bitcoin can possibly surge
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 5:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Should Top at $150K in September, Brandt Predicts
    Cover image via U.Today
    Peter Brandt, one of the most prominent commodity traders, has predicted that the Bitcoin price is going to peak at $150,000 around next August.

    According to the chartist, the leading cryptocurrency is currently in the "sweet spot" of the bull market cycle. 

    As noted by Brandt, he tends to measure halving cycles differently compared to other traders. 

    Solana (SOL) Paints 'God Candle': Price Nears $200, Ethereum (ETH) Paints New Hidden Pattern, Dogecoin (DOGE) Secures Yearly High
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Says US Needs Bitcoin Reserve as BTC Price Reaches New ATH
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Seeing “Crazy” Trading Volume

    Earlier, the commodity trader noted that the halving dates tend to represent "almost perfect" symmetry within the previous market cycles.

    Remarkably, the number of weeks from the bottom of the bear market to a halving event is "almost equal" to the number of weeks from the block reward to the peak of a bull cycle. 

    Based on this theory, Brandt believes that the cryptocurrency is going to reach the peak of the current cycle in 2025. 

    Earlier, he argued that the largest cryptocurrency had to reach a new peak in order to avoid "exponential decay."

    Bitcoin finally surged above its previous all-time high on Nov. 6. As reported by U.Today, it briefly surged above the $76,000 level, reaching a new lifetime peak of $76,243.

    According to chartist Josh Olszewicz, the price of Bitcoin should easily reach $80,000 within a month. Even though there is a bullish divergence on the one-hour chart, it should be easily canceled with a new record high.

    The largest cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $74,889 after giving up some gains. It is up by nearly 4% over the past week. 

    Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded strong inflows of $622 million as well as record-breaking trading volumes.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

