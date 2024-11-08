    Bitcoin Rockets to $77K as MicroStrategy's Saylor Makes Stunning Prediction

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Meanwhile, former Binance CEO, has urged the cryptocurrency community to control its greed
    Fri, 8/11/2024 - 19:40
    Bitcoin Rockets to $77K as MicroStrategy's Saylor Makes Stunning Prediction
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has surpassed the $77,000 level for the first time. 

    Earlier this Friday, the top cryptocurrency hit a new record peak of $77,068, according to CoinGecko data. The bellwether coin keeps setting new record highs almost on a daily basis. It is already up by almost 12% over the past week. 

    The new lifetime peak comes after BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) logged more than $1.1 billion worth of fresh inflows on Thursday. This, of course, marked a new record for the red-hot product. 

    BTC to $97,000? Peter Brandt Weighs In on Bitcoin Price
    Sat, 11/02/2024 - 15:45
    BTC to $97,000? Peter Brandt Weighs In on Bitcoin Price
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    There are also persistent discussion about Bitcoin potentially becoming a treasury reserve asset in the U.S. 

    As reported by U.Today, CNBC analyst Tom Lee has suggested that Bitcoin could potentially offset the deficit. 

    In a recent social media post, MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor has predicted that nations will end up adopting Bitcoin as their treasury asset. 

    However, the much-talked-about proposal to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve in the US, which was put forward by Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis earlier this year, is likely to face significant legislative roadblocks. 

    "Apply proper risk management" 

    Former Binance CEO Changpang Zhao has also commented on Bitcoin's stunning rally, urging investors to apply proper risk management. 

    "There will be many dips (and highs) in the future. Make sure you can handle them. Control your greed. Don't put all your eggs in one basket. Ape slowly," he said. 

    The leading cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $77,046. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

