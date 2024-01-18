Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin: Biblical Message Encrypted in BTC Block, Here's What It Says

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Word has spread that iconic cryptocurrency Bitcoin has biblical message inside one of its blocks
Thu, 18/01/2024 - 16:30
Bitcoin: Biblical Message Encrypted in BTC Block, Here's What It Says
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Twitter user and crypto enthusiast @pete_rizzo_ has published a post, sharing that one of Bitcoin's blocks contains a reference to the Bible encrypted in it. This news got cryptocurrency fans in the comments under his tweet excited.

Advertisement

The tweet stated that there was a biblical message embedded in the 666,666th block of Bitcoin. The number 666 refers to the biblical "number of the beast," hence, most likely, the choice of block number.

The screenshot published with the tweet shows a quotation from Romans 12:21, which says: “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”

Jamie Dimon bashes Bitcoin in Davos

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan banking giant, targeted Bitcoin during the World Economic Forum in Davos this January. During his talk with CNBC Squawk Box hosts, Dimon stated that he prefers to call Bitcoin a “pet rock” and insists that the Bitcoin blockchain “does nothing,” unlike some other chains.

He repeated his earlier accusations that Bitcoin’s major use cases are to do with illegal activities, money laundering, etc. Last year, Dimon supported the anti-Bitcoin law proposed by senator Elizabeth Warren, leveling similar accusations at Bitcoin and its users.

Dimon does not believe in Bitcoin’s major virtue, scarcity. He stated that he does not know anyone who could confirm for a fact that BTC's issue is indeed limited only to 21 million.

Related
Edward Snowden Shocked at Jamie Dimon's New Bitcoin Criticism Level

The Bitcoin community responded on Twitter, sending arrows of criticism at Dimon. Edward Snowden stated that he noticed a drastic change in Dimon’s attitude toward Bitcoin; after the spot Bitcoin ETF was approved, the JP Morgan CEO became more toxic about BTC.

Michael Saylor, Bitcoin evangelist and founder of MicroStrategy, posted an ironic tweet, responding to Dimon and his “pet rock” definition of Bitcoin. Samson Mow tweeted that if Dimon fears that BTC may disrupt the current banking system, then banks can just start embracing Bitcoin and offer their clients Bitcoin-based services. Some large banks are already beginning to do that.

Since the last Thursday, Bitcoin has been trading in a range between $42,400 and $43,420, striving to break through that resistance level. Overall, since Jan. 11, Bitcoin has lost 13.32% after the Bitcoin ETF approval.

#Bitcoin News #Jamie Dimon #Spot Bitcoin ETF
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image XRP Price Expects Setback If This Comes True
2024/01/18 16:32
XRP Price Expects Setback If This Comes True
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin Might Explode as Weekly Golden Cross Forms: Details
2024/01/18 16:32
Bitcoin Might Explode as Weekly Golden Cross Forms: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image This Move Will Trim Zero From Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price
2024/01/18 16:32
This Move Will Trim Zero From Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

3rd Edition Exito DevOps Summit: Singapore
LogX Integrates Orderly Network to Revolutionize DeFi Perps Trading
Coinbarpay Introduces a Brand New Ecosystem Cryptocurrency on XDB CHAIN to Expand the Adoption of Crypto Payments Globally
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin: Biblical Message Encrypted in BTC Block, Here's What It Says
XRP Price Expects Setback If This Comes True
Bitcoin Might Explode as Weekly Golden Cross Forms: Details
Show all