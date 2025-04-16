Advertisement
    Bitcoin-Based Elastos Launches Elacity Digital Content Marketplace

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 16/04/2025 - 13:00
    Elastos, novel platform reconsidering digital ownership, introduces first creator-centric content marketplace
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Elacity, a new-gen platform for content distribution and monetization, has begun its operations. Leveraging a combination of IPFS, Bitcoin and Elastos technologies, Elacity platform addresses major challenges in the content segment in the Web3 era.

    Elacity marketplace introduced by Elastos: What's new?

    Elacity, the Web3-native platform reinventing digital ownership for creators and fans, empowers creators to tokenize content, earn direct revenue and build a community-owned economy — without middlemen, censorship or platform fees.

    With Elacity, creators can tokenize media into securely encrypted digital assets with smart contract-enforced access, resale and royalty rules. All operations are available in a no-code manner. Creators can keep up to 95% of revenue and automate everything from day one.

    Artists are able to monetize access through time-based NFT subscriptions while simultaneously offering “buy now” NFT access purchases for individual assets. 

    Elacity enables the automated creation of digital web communities by assigning any existing ERC-20 or NFT collection as an access pass — instantly turning holders into members. Subscribers can unlock premium content, chat, perks and royalty rights all bonded to wallet-based identity.

    Legacy Web2 platforms helped creators monetize, but they still control the rules, the audience and the economics.  Sasha Mitchell, founder of Elacity, explains why their product is a game-changer:

    We’ve rebuilt the internet for creators—where you don’t just post content, you own it. Creators own their platform. Fans own the content. And the community owns the economy.

    Elacity delivers creator-grade token tools with the intuitive experience of a modern streaming app — increasingly simple, secure and accessible to all.

    Bitcoin-secured content platform onboards creators

    No cryptocurrency wallet is needed for authorization on the platform. Onboarding is available with Apple ID, a Google account or an X account.

    Anders Alm, CTO of Elacity, stresses that with the platform, all parties can benefit while distributing content:

    This isn’t another monetization tool. Elacity is the framework for a new creative economy, where content is scarce, fans are stakeholders, and creators finally get what they’re worth.

    Elacity launches on the Elastos SmartWeb, a full-stack Web3 infrastructure designed for digital sovereignty. Every asset is protected by decentralized identities, encrypted peer-to-peer storage (IPFS) and trustless smart contracts.

    Transactions are settled in ELA, Elastos’ native currency, which is merge-mined with Bitcoin — secured by over 50% of Bitcoin’s global hash power at no additional energy cost. This makes ELA not just scarce but one of the most secure reserve assets in the world, and a high-integrity foundation for Elacity’s creator economy.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Latest Press releases
    AB DAO and Bitget Launch Dual Reward Campaign, Distributing $2.6M Worth of $AB Globally
    Blockchain Week Rome 2025 International Summit – May 9-10, Rome – BWR25
    1001 Crypto Nights: The Grandest Music Festival at TOKEN2049 Dubai
