Bitcoin-Based Elastos Launches Elacity Digital Content Marketplace

Elacity, a new-gen platform for content distribution and monetization, has begun its operations. Leveraging a combination of IPFS, Bitcoin and Elastos technologies, Elacity platform addresses major challenges in the content segment in the Web3 era.

Elacity marketplace introduced by Elastos: What's new?

Elacity, the Web3-native platform reinventing digital ownership for creators and fans, empowers creators to tokenize content, earn direct revenue and build a community-owned economy — without middlemen, censorship or platform fees.

Elacity v3 is now deployed exclusively on Elastos

With Elacity, creators can tokenize media into securely encrypted digital assets with smart contract-enforced access, resale and royalty rules. All operations are available in a no-code manner. Creators can keep up to 95% of revenue and automate everything from day one.

Artists are able to monetize access through time-based NFT subscriptions while simultaneously offering “buy now” NFT access purchases for individual assets.

Elacity enables the automated creation of digital web communities by assigning any existing ERC-20 or NFT collection as an access pass — instantly turning holders into members. Subscribers can unlock premium content, chat, perks and royalty rights all bonded to wallet-based identity.

Legacy Web2 platforms helped creators monetize, but they still control the rules, the audience and the economics. Sasha Mitchell, founder of Elacity, explains why their product is a game-changer:

We’ve rebuilt the internet for creators—where you don’t just post content, you own it. Creators own their platform. Fans own the content. And the community owns the economy.

Elacity delivers creator-grade token tools with the intuitive experience of a modern streaming app — increasingly simple, secure and accessible to all.

Bitcoin-secured content platform onboards creators

No cryptocurrency wallet is needed for authorization on the platform. Onboarding is available with Apple ID, a Google account or an X account.

Anders Alm, CTO of Elacity, stresses that with the platform, all parties can benefit while distributing content:

This isn’t another monetization tool. Elacity is the framework for a new creative economy, where content is scarce, fans are stakeholders, and creators finally get what they’re worth.

Elacity launches on the Elastos SmartWeb, a full-stack Web3 infrastructure designed for digital sovereignty. Every asset is protected by decentralized identities, encrypted peer-to-peer storage (IPFS) and trustless smart contracts.

Transactions are settled in ELA, Elastos’ native currency, which is merge-mined with Bitcoin — secured by over 50% of Bitcoin’s global hash power at no additional energy cost. This makes ELA not just scarce but one of the most secure reserve assets in the world, and a high-integrity foundation for Elacity’s creator economy.