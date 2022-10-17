Bitcoin Association Wants to Freeze Block Rewards Associated with Bitcoin Miner

Mon, 10/17/2022 - 08:46
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin Association seeking to pursue criminal charges against malicious miner who is affecting honest market participants
Bitcoin Association Wants to Freeze Block Rewards Associated with Bitcoin Miner
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin Association, a Switzerland-based nonprofit organization that supports the development of the Bitcoin SV blockchain, has announced that it will be pursuing criminal charges against a malicious miner.

It is also currently working with exchanges in order to freeze block rewards associated with the miner.

Bitcoin Association claims that empty blocks are being produced by a majority miner on the network.

The miner has been operating on the blockchain for years, but patterns of malicious activity started to emerge. The bad actor started mining empty blocks while also increasing the share of the hashrate.

Such nefarious behavior is negatively affecting honest miners and businesses that are part of the network.

The dishonest miner is refusing to collect new transactions that are being broadcast to a node. Instead, it prioritizes producing empty blocks.

The organization claims that the miner is deliberately attacking the network in order to disrupt its economic activity. It has repeatedly attempted to contact the miner, to no avail.

Schadenfreude

Many members of the Bitcoin community started ridiculing the Bitcoin Association following its announcement.

The announcement included the threat of criminal charges, which sounds toothless because the miner is anonymous and has not signed a contract with anyone.

Bob Summerwill, executive director at ETC Cooperation, claims that the organization's threats of criminal charges are actually toothless since the miner is anonymous. Moreover, they never signed a contract with anyone, which is why any legal action is unlikely to succeed.

#Bitcoin News #Bitcoin SV News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Generates Bullish Divergence as Momentum Stalls
10/17/2022 - 06:29
XRP Generates Bullish Divergence as Momentum Stalls
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Michael Saylor Pitches Bitcoin to Ray Dalio
10/16/2022 - 19:13
Michael Saylor Pitches Bitcoin to Ray Dalio
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 16
10/16/2022 - 16:30
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk