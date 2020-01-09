Craig Wright Has ‘Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship’ Named After Him by Bitcoin Association

Original U.Today article

January 9, after a short period of quite active growth the main cryptocurrencies have started to decline in price as part of the correction. Bitcoin SV is the only coin out of the top 10 list that is trying to remain in the green zone.

The key information about Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin BTC $144 272 787 490 $7 948,78 $27 982 361 090 -5,35% Ethereum ETH $15 217 686 204 $139,35 $8 593 225 683 -3,91% XRP XRP $8 958 116 148 $0,206569 $1 549 204 458 -3,90%

BTC/USD

Yesterday, buyers were unable to break above the monthly maximum. The overbought market contributed to the rollback of the price of Bitcoin to the support at $7,950 and even below where it is located now.

Today, the rollback may continue to the two-hour EMA55 ($7,800). If this level of average prices supports the pair, then the price will be able to consolidate for a short time in a narrow range.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,877 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday the price of Ethereum could not stay in the zone of the January maximum and fell below the support of $144. The two-hour moving average suspended the decline in the rate of ETH and this morning the pair is consolidating above the average price level.

During the day, the rollback may continue to the level of $135. This area might be able to hold the pair sideways for some time.

Ethereum is trading at $138.12 at press time.

XRP/USD

Yesterday, the XRP price tried to stay in the lateral range in the area of the $0.215 mark.

In the morning, buyers even tried to restore the price to the resistance of $0.220, but the bears pushed the quotes to the zone of four-hour EMA55.

Now the pair has managed to consolidate a little in a narrow range, but the decline may continue to the support area of $0.20 based on the decreasing trading volume.

XRP is trading at $0.2038 at press time.