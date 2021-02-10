Bitcoin and Tesla Plunge While Elon Musk Sends Dogecoin Soaring Yet Again

Wed, 02/10/2021 - 16:42
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk's "Lil X" is now a Dogecoin hodler
After kicking off the week on a high note, Bitcoin (BTC) and Tesla (TSLA) are both in the middle of a rough sell-off. The leading cryptocurrency plunged to as low as $43,746 earlier today on the Bitstamp exchange while the stock of the number one e-car manufacturer tanked to $800 during today’s trading session.

Snoop Dogg Joins Elon Musk in Shilling Dogecoin

Musk sends Dogecoin through the roof  

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, however, doesn’t seem to be bothered by this volatility. Instead, he once again took to Twitter to promote meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. 

His tweet about making “Lil X,” his and Grimes’ son, the “toddler hodler” of Dogecoin immediately make DOGE jump over 18 percent, pushing the cryptocurrency to its daily high of $0.0816 on the Binance exchange.

Dogecoin is the tenth largest cryptocurrency at the time of writing. 

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

