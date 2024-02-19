Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin and Shiba Inu Have Crucial Similarity, And It Will Surprise You

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Two completely different assets have one important similarity that makes them stronger
Mon, 19/02/2024 - 11:40
Bitcoin and Shiba Inu Have Crucial Similarity, And It Will Surprise You
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Recently, data has revealed a surprising similarity between Bitcoin and Shiba Inu: the composition of their holders by time held.

Advertisement

For Bitcoin, the holder's composition is as follows:

  • 69% have held for more than 1 year.

  • 25% have held for 1 to 12 months.

  • 6% have held for less than 1 month.

Shiba Inu’s holders present a similar distribution:

  • 77% have held for more than 1 year.

  • 21% have held for 1 to 12 months.

  • 2% have held for less than 1 month.

This striking resemblance indicates that a significant majority of both Bitcoin and Shiba Inu holders are in it for the long haul, which could imply a level of confidence and stability in these assets.

Analyzing Bitcoin's price chart, the asset shows a bullish trend, with consistent higher highs and higher lows, a positive sign for continued growth. The recent break above the $50,000 resistance level suggests strong buying pressure, and if Bitcoin can maintain its position above this level, it could test the next resistance at $53,000. 

ITB Charts
Source: IntoTheBlock

Shiba Inu, on the other hand, has shown a commendable recovery from its lows, steadily climbing above its moving averages, which now serve as support levels. The immediate resistance level to look out for is at $0.00000950. A breakout above this could lead to a test of the $0.00001200 level. On the downside, the support at $0.00000790 is crucial; maintaining above this level could attract more buyers.

Related
Biggest Crypto Hack of 2024: New Details Come to Light

The similarity in holders' composition suggests that despite their different market positions and use cases, Bitcoin and Shiba Inu have cultivated a base of investors who believe in their long-term value. This could be a sign of maturation in the cryptocurrency market, where the "get rich quick" mentality is being overshadowed by a more strategic, long-term investment approach.

#Bitcoin #Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Bitcoin vs. AI: Crucial Warning Made by VanEck and Tether's Top Exec
2024/02/19 11:38
Bitcoin vs. AI: Crucial Warning Made by VanEck and Tether's Top Exec
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum Whale Buys $155.7 Million in ETH as Price Nears $3,000
2024/02/19 11:38
Ethereum Whale Buys $155.7 Million in ETH as Price Nears $3,000
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Nearly $1 Billion in Bitcoin Disappears After Transfer From Major US Exchange
2024/02/19 11:38
Nearly $1 Billion in Bitcoin Disappears After Transfer From Major US Exchange
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse Lands $3M In Private Round To Bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ To Life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin and Shiba Inu Have Crucial Similarity, And It Will Surprise You
Bitcoin vs. AI: Crucial Warning Made by VanEck and Tether's Top Exec
Ethereum Whale Buys $155.7 Million in ETH as Price Nears $3,000
Show all