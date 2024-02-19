Bitcoin and Shiba Inu Have Crucial Similarity, And It Will Surprise You

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Recently, data has revealed a surprising similarity between Bitcoin and Shiba Inu: the composition of their holders by time held.

Advertisement

For Bitcoin, the holder's composition is as follows:

69% have held for more than 1 year.

25% have held for 1 to 12 months.

6% have held for less than 1 month.

Shiba Inu’s holders present a similar distribution:

77% have held for more than 1 year.

21% have held for 1 to 12 months.

2% have held for less than 1 month.

This striking resemblance indicates that a significant majority of both Bitcoin and Shiba Inu holders are in it for the long haul, which could imply a level of confidence and stability in these assets.

Analyzing Bitcoin's price chart, the asset shows a bullish trend, with consistent higher highs and higher lows, a positive sign for continued growth. The recent break above the $50,000 resistance level suggests strong buying pressure, and if Bitcoin can maintain its position above this level, it could test the next resistance at $53,000.

Shiba Inu, on the other hand, has shown a commendable recovery from its lows, steadily climbing above its moving averages, which now serve as support levels. The immediate resistance level to look out for is at $0.00000950. A breakout above this could lead to a test of the $0.00001200 level. On the downside, the support at $0.00000790 is crucial; maintaining above this level could attract more buyers.

The similarity in holders' composition suggests that despite their different market positions and use cases, Bitcoin and Shiba Inu have cultivated a base of investors who believe in their long-term value. This could be a sign of maturation in the cryptocurrency market, where the "get rich quick" mentality is being overshadowed by a more strategic, long-term investment approach.