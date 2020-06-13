Tweet-based article

Bitcoin Active Supply Prints New High Over Past 24 Hours: Glassnode Data

Sat, 06/13/2020 - 11:57
Yuri Molchan
Glassnode has reported that over the past 24 hours, the active Bitcoin supply has made a substantial increase; the number of retail investor BTC wallets also rose
On its Twitter page, the analytics company Glassnode has shared some positive data about Bitcoin that came up over the past twenty-four hours.

As per the chart published by the company, Bitcoin active supply 3y-5y has shown a significant rise to 1,165,734.158, being 3 percent up from the previous value of this index.

Image via @glassnodealerts

More good news from Glassnode here is that the amount of BTC wallets with 0.1+ coins has also surged to a new ATH of of 3,054,282.000, with the previous high reached on May 21.

Image via @glassnodealerts

This could be indicative of retail users buying more BTC due to the current global financial crisis, the Fed constantly printing USD to bailout companies and provide survival checks, as well as social unrest in the US, the UK and other countries, including Lebanon.

