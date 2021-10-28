Bistroo Food Marketplace Adds Crypto Payments: Details

Dutch-based Bistroo is among the first startups in the foodtech segment that integrated cryptocurrencies as payment menthods. Besides that, it launched a native token and a community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Bistroo food service starts accepting crypto

According to the official announcement shared by the Bistroo team, a peer-to-peer food delivery ecosystem, it starts accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment method.

Starting from Oct. 2021, all merchants on the platform can accept payments for their food and beverages in flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Binance's native asset, Binance Coin (BNB).

In May 2021, Bistroo raised a total of $8,000,000 in its strategic funding round. With support from a clutch of high-profile investors, the company accelerated its foray into crypto.

Bas Roos, CEO and co-founder of Bistroo, stresses the importance of this annoucement for business processes and the marketing of the Bistroo platform:

Bistroo is on a mission to set ourselves up on the global stage with our unique business model. The future is moving towards a protocol economy where parties can directly interact with each other, and Bistroo is taking the first steps in that direction, offering a better value proposition for the food ordering platform market. Enabling our users to transact in crypto is an integral part of that journey.

More currencies, native token, welcome promo campaign

In its next releases, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC) will also be integrated as payment methods by Bistroo.

Besides major cryptocurrencies, Bistroo utilizes its own native coin, BIST. With Bistroo's collaboration with Coinpayments, BIST is now accepted by 100,000 merchants in 200+ countries worldwide.

To introduce new opportunities to its customers, Bistroo will charge cryptocurrency depositors with zero fees. As such, crypto becomes the most comfortable and efficient payment option on Bistroo.