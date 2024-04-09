Advertisement
AD

    BIS Publishes New Stablecoin Report Following Ripple's Announcemnet

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    With major companies like Ripple entering the stablecoin market, regulators are striving to come up with rules that mitigate risks without hindering innovation
    Tue, 9/04/2024 - 15:53
    BIS Publishes New Stablecoin Report Following Ripple's Announcemnet
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Members of the Financial Stability Institute (FSI) of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) have published a new paper that focuses on the proliferation of stablecoins. 

    Advertisement

    The paper mentioned several risks that stablecoins pose to their holders, which include possible instances of de-pegging. Not a single stablecoin has so far managed to maintain parity with the underlying asset "at all times." Stablecoin holders should have confidence in the issuer's ability to ensure timely redemptions. Authorities around the globe have also singled out various risks that stablecoins pose to financial stability. 

    Standard-setting bodies around the world are currently working on a regulatory framework that would address the rapid rise of stablecoins. The terms used to denote fiat-backed cryptocurrencies can vary across different regulatory frameworks (e-money tokens, dollar tokens, fiat-references, stablecoins, payment tokens, and so on).  

    Related
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 1,182% in Abnormal Key Metric Spike

    Stablecoins can be either issued by banks and non-banks after obtaining the required approval or by entities with a crypto-specific license. In some jurisdictions, stablecoin issuers are supposed to comply with liquidity requirements.   

    The paper concludes that the regulatory landscape for stablecoins remains mostly fragmented despite some commonalities.   

    As reported by U.Today, Paul Grewal, chief legal officer at Coinbase, recently urged US lawmakers to finally pass a bill that would regulate stablecoins. 

    It is worth noting that the stablecoin market has already topped $150 billion, with Tether alone accounting for the lion's share of this sum. Earlier this month, San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple also announced its intention to venture into this market. 

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image SHIB Price Prediction for April 9
    2024/04/09 15:56
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 9
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 1,182% in Abnormal Key Metric Spike
    2024/04/09 15:56
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 1,182% in Abnormal Key Metric Spike
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image DOGE Price Prediction for April 9
    2024/04/09 15:56
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 9
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    POKT Network Welcomes Three New Gateways & Brings Open Data Access to Millions of End Users
    Ahead of Big CIO Show 2024: Cross – Industry Commitments Highlight Tech Investment Surge
    W3WC Dubai Event: Where Visionaries Unite for Web3’s Tomorrow
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    BIS Publishes New Stablecoin Report Following Ripple's Announcemnet
    SHIB Price Prediction for April 9
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 1,182% in Abnormal Key Metric Spike
    Show all