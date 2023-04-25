Binance's Withdrawal from Voyager Deal Sparks Speculation on CFTC Settlement

Tue, 04/25/2023 - 20:34
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Binance.US, facing an uncertain regulatory climate, has terminated its asset purchase agreement with Voyager Digital
Binance's Withdrawal from Voyager Deal Sparks Speculation on CFTC Settlement
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance.US, the American subsidiary of the global cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has announced its decision to terminate the asset purchase agreement with Voyager Digital, citing a "hostile and uncertain regulatory climate in the United States."

The announcement has fueled speculation that Binance's withdrawal from the deal might be part of an imminent settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as the regulatory agency's commissioner hinted at the possibility of finding a path forward in the ongoing lawsuit.

Related
Floki Inu (FLOKI) Holders Are Now Massively Selling Their Tokens
As reported by U.Today, CFTC sued Binance in late March over alleged violations of trading and derivatives rules. 

In response to a tweet suggesting that Binance's decision to pull out of the Voyager deal could be part of a settlement with the CFTC, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) offered an ambiguous shrug emoji.

The implications of this decision on Binance's legal issues with the CFTC remain to be seen. 

Prior to the lawsuit, the Voyager deal faced significant regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. In December, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had indicated that Binance's acquisition of Voyager may require review to ensure no national security concerns exist. 

#CFTC
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem Token Might Be Listed on Popular Indian Exchange
04/25/2023 - 19:15
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem Token Might Be Listed on Popular Indian Exchange
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SHIB Price Analysis for April 25
04/25/2023 - 19:00
SHIB Price Analysis for April 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 25
04/25/2023 - 18:45
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk