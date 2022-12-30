Binance’s Voyager Deal Under Scrutiny Due to Security Concerns

Fri, 12/30/2022 - 21:09
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The committee has the authority to potentially block the deal if it deems such a transaction harmful to US interests
Binance’s Voyager Deal Under Scrutiny Due to Security Concerns
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recently filed notice, the U.S. has indicated that Binance's acquisition of Voyager may require a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). If CFIUS determines that one or more of these transactions is subject to its jurisdiction and poses a national security risk, it will then analyze the risks associated with said transaction.

When a foreign investor proposes an acquisition or merger that would involve control of a U.S.-based company, it must first be reviewed by CFIUS to ensure that there are no U.S national security concerns exist. This process is voluntary and can take anywhere from 30 days to over a year depending on the particular transaction.

The committee also has the authority to block any such transactions it deems harmful to US interests if negotiations fail.

Related
'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli Weighs in on SBF's Trial Judge
CFIUS plays a crucial role in protecting US technology, intellectual property, and critical infrastructure from exploitation by parties acting against US interests, whether foreign or domestic. 

In a move deemed to offer customers of Voyager a route to access their funds, Binance.US, the American subsidiary of Binance, announced its purchase of Voyager Digital's assets on Dec. 19 an amount of $1.022 billion. It initiated the deal by making a deposit of $10 million. The overall payment amounts to $20 million. The debt the company owes to its clients comprises the vast majority of the sum.

Voyager’s bankruptcy filing in July was followed by a deal with FTX, but the latter later ended up filing for bankruptcy itself. 

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano Founder Pokes Fun at Gemini After Alleged Data Leak
12/30/2022 - 19:42
Cardano Founder Pokes Fun at Gemini After Alleged Data Leak
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image $1 DOGE Bet of This Influencer Fails, Now He Might Delete His Account
12/30/2022 - 15:47
$1 DOGE Bet of This Influencer Fails, Now He Might Delete His Account
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 30
12/30/2022 - 15:36
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 30
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk