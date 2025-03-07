Binance's CZ Shares Details About His Book

Changpeng Zhao, the former chief executive officer of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has revealed that he has received the first draft of his book on paper.

The book, which currently contains 114,000 words, took "way longer" than initially expected, according to CZ.

The cryptocurrency mogul now claims that it will take several more efforts in order to rewrite it.

The former Binance boss has also asked for some book title suggestions. Some of his followers have proposed such goofy and tacky titles as "HODL" and "CZ unleashed."

Last May, CZ joked that he would use his "quiet time" behind bars to "write something." In his latest social media post, the billionaire quipped that he had been "a slouch" for at least four months.

The richest crypto mogul

According to Bloomberg, Zhao boasts a $39 billion net worth. Even though he was forced to leave his CEO post in late 2023, CZ retained a 90% stake in the cryptocurrency behemoth after pleading guilty to criminal charges and serving several months behind bars in 2024.

In other news, CZ recently shut down rumors about Binance being potentially offered for sale, but he did not rule out that smaller companies might be able to get an insignificant ownership stake in the company in the future.

Despite not being allowed to run the crypto giant ever again, CZ remains active in the community, sharing his wisdom with cryptocurrency traders and investors.

The crypto tycoon is also focused on developing the Giggle Academy educational platform called "Giggle Academy." Last month, he announced that the non-profit was hiring a full-time storybook creator.