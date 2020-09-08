Original article based on tweet

Binance Users In Europe Can Get Crypto with Visa and MasterCard with Zero Fees

Tue, 09/08/2020 - 11:52
Yuri Molchan
Binance trading giant has announced that, for a limited time period, it will allow its users in Europe to acquire crypto with Visa and MasterCard and zero fees
Binance Users In Europe Can Get Crypto with Visa and MasterCard with Zero Fees
Binance spreads the word about its temporary offer for Europe-based users to put some more crypto in their pockets using cards issued by Visa and MasterCard.

They would pay no fees for those acquisitions and have approximately one week to do it.

Binance pleases its users in EEA

Traders now have a chance to get more crypto with Binance using their MasterCard and Visa-issued cards.

This offer lasts from now until Sept. 18 at 11:59 PM (UTC) and applies to payments in USD, EUR, GBP or PLN, NOK, HRK and other currencies used in the European Economic Area.

No fees will be charged for this.

Binance allowed a man to make $250,000 for doing nothing

Changpeng Zhao of Binance (often referred to as simply CZ) has taken to Twitter to announce that Binance intends to introduce a feature that would stop users from mistakenly making transactions to contract addresses that Binance supports.

He did not share details as to what this feature would do. However, he did share that Binance recently refunded a user who mistakenly sent his/her BNB to the address that supported the smart contract in 2017; users' coins were locked when Binance made a mainnet upgrade in 2019.

The outcome was that this Binance user earned $250,000 on a mistake he made three years ago.

CZ tweeted:

He mistakenly send BNB to the contract address in 2017, we made the refund in 2019 (mainnet upgrade). He was effective 'forced" to HODL. Worked out for him! lol.

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Ripple Partner TPBank Touts Its Collaboration with Fintech Software Provider Backbase

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Tue, 09/08/2020 - 16:00
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple partner TPBank speeds up its digital transformation after joining forces with Backbase
Ripple Partner TPBank Touts Its Collaboration with Fintech Software Provider Backbase
Tien Phong Commercial, a Vietnamese bank that joined RippleNet back in 2019, has shared the results of its partnership with fintech software provider Backbase to speed up its digital transformation.

By using Backbase's services, TPBank has now completed the transformation of its internet and banking system in less than a year, while migrating 3 mln of its clients to the revamped platform.

Reclaiming its digital destiny

In a statement, TPBank CEO Nguyen Hung claims that the partnership enables them to "navigate" their ambitious digitization roadmap. Hung highlights the importance of innovation when it comes to staying ahead of the curve:

Backbase’s global expertise and extensive range of solutions has allowed TPBank to successfully navigate our digital transformation road map and accelerate the development of our digital banking products services for the next 5 to 10 years. Our digital innovation journey that is being undertaken with Backbase has placed the people at the centre of our digital investment, with technology being the critical driver in transforming our bank and ensuring we stay ahead of the competition in the next digital banking revolution.

Backbase's Riddhi Dutta says that legacy institutions are no longer capable of addressing their customers' demands due to outdated infrastructure.

Most core systems are inflexible and expensive, which is why banks choose to implement digital-first banking solutions to stay competitive.

Now more so than ever, banks need to respond swiftly to greater customer expectations while implementing digital transformation with minimal disruptions to remain competitive in the current marketplace by implementing more efficient business models and delivering superior value to its customers.

Vietnamese workers in Japan

After loosening its immigration policy, Japan started welcoming plenty of Vietnamese workers who send money back home.

TPBank became a member of RippleNet to make cross-border payments more efficient with the help of the blockchain technology, according to Hung.

By joining RippleNet, remittance transactions from abroad to TPBank will be faster, while ensuring safety and transparency, cash flows will still be legally transferred via foreign banks to Vietnam.

