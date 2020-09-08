Binance Users In Europe Can Get Crypto with Visa and MasterCard with Zero Fees

Original article based on tweet

Binance trading giant has announced that, for a limited time period, it will allow its users in Europe to acquire crypto with Visa and MasterCard and zero fees

Binance spreads the word about its temporary offer for Europe-based users to put some more crypto in their pockets using cards issued by Visa and MasterCard.

They would pay no fees for those acquisitions and have approximately one week to do it.

Binance pleases its users in EEA

Traders now have a chance to get more crypto with Binance using their MasterCard and Visa-issued cards.

This offer lasts from now until Sept. 18 at 11:59 PM (UTC) and applies to payments in USD, EUR, GBP or PLN, NOK, HRK and other currencies used in the European Economic Area.

No fees will be charged for this.

Binance allowed a man to make $250,000 for doing nothing

Changpeng Zhao of Binance (often referred to as simply CZ) has taken to Twitter to announce that Binance intends to introduce a feature that would stop users from mistakenly making transactions to contract addresses that Binance supports.

He did not share details as to what this feature would do. However, he did share that Binance recently refunded a user who mistakenly sent his/her BNB to the address that supported the smart contract in 2017; users' coins were locked when Binance made a mainnet upgrade in 2019.

The outcome was that this Binance user earned $250,000 on a mistake he made three years ago.

CZ tweeted:

He mistakenly send BNB to the contract address in 2017, we made the refund in 2019 (mainnet upgrade). He was effective 'forced" to HODL. Worked out for him! lol.

