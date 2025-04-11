Binance to List 3 New Coins: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance, the industry’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, is set to introduce three new altcoins based on its decentralized listing and delisting mechanism. The move follows the exchange’s decision to remove trading pairs not performing due to low liquidity and trade volume.

Binance community-driven listing process gains traction

In an update shared by Binance, the community has just voted on a list of assets they would like to see on the exchange. As a result, three crypto projects have received a nod through the community voting initiative.

These coins are Ondo (ONDO), Big Time (BIGTIME) and Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL). From the second round of voting, the trio emerged as crypto projects the community wanted to have listed on Binance.

Binance has announced the results of the second batch of the 'Vote to List' and will list Ondo (ONDO), Big Time (BIGTIME), and Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), with Seed Tags applied.



Market observers have lauded the voting system as a creative way for Binance to involve the community in decision-making. Notably, it helps gauge their interest in new projects that could drive transactions.

The three projects have different utility and might positively impact Binance. ONDO is a real-world asset tokenization project. BIGTIME is a gaming and metaverse-focused token, while VIRTUAL enables AI Agents to be co-owned and tokenized assets, expanding their revenue potential across applications via blockchain.

Per the announcement, the three projects will have Seed Tags applied upon listing. This indicates that the listed tokens are early-stage projects based on Binance’s classification for higher-risk investments.

Market sees surge in token prices

Of the three listed projects, ONDO is the highest valued, ranked 33rd in market capitalization by CoinMarketCap. All three have registered an uptick in price following the announcement.

ONDO’s market cap is $2.76 billion as of this writing, and its price has risen 3.81% to $0.8720 in the last 24 hours.

VIRTUAL has a market cap of $351.1 million and a price of $0.5390, which represents a 16.46% surge in 24 hours. BIGTIME trades at $0.08028, a 30.69% increase in a similar time frame. Its market cap is the lowest of the trio, at $146.82 million.