Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Is Binance Coin (BNB) Reversing Sell-off Trend?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 9/04/2025 - 16:01
    Binance Coin has staged rebound, gaining about $30 in hours
    Advertisement
    Is Binance Coin (BNB) Reversing Sell-off Trend?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance Coin (BNB) is showcasing a unique trend on the volatile crypto market today. In the last 24 hours, BNB has significantly recovered, suggesting that the sell-off trend in earlier trading sessions may be over if it continues on this path.

    Advertisement

    Binance Coin progresses from sell-off to stabilization

    CoinMarketCap data shows that, at the start of trading, BNB dropped to $535.62 as the broader market sell-off hit its daily peak. However, as trading activities increased, the coin gained almost $30 and breached several resistance levels.

    This price rebound suggests that BNB is set to break out again if it overcomes its sell-off trend. As another round of sell-offs emerged, the asset's earlier rebound toward $600 was rejected at this price level.

    Related
    Binance Lists Five New Coins But Delists Three: Details
    Wed, 03/12/2025 - 15:28
    Binance Lists Five New Coins But Delists Three: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Many had anticipated that BNB would lead the altcoin rebound at the start of April. Notably, there had been a consistent surge in its trading volume at the time, and market watchers expected this to boost its reclaiming of the $600 mark.

    As of press time, the BNB price was changing at $561.80, marking a 0.17% surge in the last 24 hours. While this price level is significant, the trading volume has declined by 3.45% to $1.79 billion within the same time frame.

    Article image
    BNB 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    This indicates that investors are yet to fully warm up to the price recovery. A rekindling of interest from BNB investors might catalyze its current rebound push.

    CZ’s new role and spotlight for BNB

    Meanwhile, the Binance ecosystem is in the spotlight beyond price discovery. The top trading platform has revealed plans to delist seven trading pairs from the exchange to ensure a high-quality crypto market. As U.Today reported, the delisting will come into effect on April 11, 2025.

    Related
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction 2025
    Sun, 02/23/2025 - 18:00
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction 2025
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    In another development, Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the founder of Binance, has been appointed a strategic advisor in Pakistan. CZ will advise the country’s newly established Crypto Council on shifting toward cryptocurrency adoption.

    CZ’s appointment has further placed Binance Coin in the spotlight, a move that can contribute to its ongoing bullish reversal.

    #Binance coin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:44
    Schiff Agrees With Saylor’s Bitcoin Take, Binance CEO Says Tariff Mayhem May Benefit Crypto, 8,900% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    News
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:25
    $1.95 Billion in Dogecoin Hit Despite 25% Slump: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kyrgyzstan Positions Itself as Central Asia’s Crypto Pioneer with Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin
    CISO Indonesia 2025: Elevating Cybersecurity Strategies for a Resilient Digital Future
    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Kyrgyzstan Positions Itself as Central Asia’s Crypto Pioneer with Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin
    CISO Indonesia 2025: Elevating Cybersecurity Strategies for a Resilient Digital Future
    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Is Binance Coin (BNB) Reversing Sell-off Trend?
    Schiff Agrees With Saylor’s Bitcoin Take, Binance CEO Says Tariff Mayhem May Benefit Crypto, 8,900% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns XRP Bulls: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    $1.95 Billion in Dogecoin Hit Despite 25% Slump: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD