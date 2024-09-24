Binance to List Six Major New Crypto Trading Pairs: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, is set to expand its trading offerings with the addition of six major new crypto trading pairs.

This move is part of Binance's ongoing efforts to provide its users with a diverse range of trading options and enhance their overall trading experience.

In a recently released announcement, Binance says it will be opening trading for the 1MBABYDOGE/FDUSD, 1MBABYDOGE/TRY, BTC/EURI, CATI/BRL, NEIRO/FDUSD and NEIRO/TRY trading pairs on Sept. 25 at 11:00 a.m. (UTC).

The move, the crypto exchange says, is to expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot and enhance users’ trading experience. In addition, Binance says it will be enabling Trading Bots services for the 1MBABYDOGE/FDUSD, 1MBABYDOGE/TRY, BTC/EURI, CATI/BRL, NEIRO/FDUSD and NEIRO/TRY trading pairs.

Notably, the BTC/EURI pair will feature zero maker fees, providing an added incentive for traders. Users will enjoy zero maker fees from Sept. 25 at 11:00 a.m. (UTC) until further notice.

Binance issues upgrade alert for futures traders

In a separate announcement, Binance stated it will be performing a scheduled system upgrade for the Binance COIN-M Futures Websocket on Sept. 26 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC), which will take approximately eight hours.

Major improvements to the upgrade would include Binance COIN-M Futures WebSocket server performance and stability improvements.

During the upgrade, Binance stated users may be disconnected or experience momentary data loss from the Binance COIN-M Futures WebSocket server.

Should this occur, API users can reestablish their connection to the Binance COIN-M Futures WebSocket server. However, COIN-M Futures trading will not be impacted during the system upgrade.