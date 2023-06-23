Binance Joins Ripple in SEC Battle as Major Exchange Goes on Offensive

Fri, 06/23/2023 - 09:57
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Major exchange adopts Ripple tactics and goes on offensive against regulator
Binance Joins Ripple in SEC Battle as Major Exchange Goes on Offensive
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent development surrounding the ongoing litigation between the SEC and major crypto exchange Binance, the legal team representing the defendants has taken an aggressive stance by accusing the regulator of engaging in unethical conduct. This move aligns Binance with Ripple, another prominent crypto company currently embroiled in a legal battle with the SEC.

Related
Ripple CTO Declares Coinbase's Victory Over SEC

According to attorney and legal expert James Murphy, popularly known as MetaLawMan, the recent motion filed by Binance's lawyers signifies a significant turning point in the case. The exchange alleges that the regulator violated court rules by making false statements outside of the courtroom, which were specifically intended to harm Binance US' customers and potentially influence the jury pool.

One of the key contentions raised is the SEC's issuance of a misleading press release after an order agreed upon by both parties. The press release claimed that the regulator had obtained "emergency relief" and made allegations against Changpeng Zhao, the head of the exchange, regarding the mishandling of customer assets. Binance vehemently denies these allegations and argues that the SEC failed to provide any concrete evidence to support their claims during court proceedings.

Related
Ripple v. SEC: Law Veteran Breaks Down Anti-XRP Conspiracy Theory

Remarkably, accusations of unethical conduct are being put forward by the former heads of the SEC's Division of Enforcement. The seriousness of these allegations coming from such esteemed legal professionals is sure to send shockwaves through the halls of the SEC, Murphy is convinced.

The legal expert anticipates that the SEC will respond to Binance's allegations with equal force, just as it has in the ongoing Ripple case.

#Ripple News #XRP
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Dash (DASH) Completes Halving, Litecoin and Bitcoin Next
06/23/2023 - 12:08
Dash (DASH) Completes Halving, Litecoin and Bitcoin Next
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Japan's Banking Giant MUFG Plans to Issue Stablecoins: Bloomberg
06/23/2023 - 11:53
Japan's Banking Giant MUFG Plans to Issue Stablecoins: Bloomberg
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu Whales' Activity up by Trillions as SHIB Price Reaches This Zone
06/23/2023 - 11:27
Shiba Inu Whales' Activity up by Trillions as SHIB Price Reaches This Zone
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev