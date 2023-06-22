Ex-Ripple Advisor Meets with ECB's Lagarde

Thu, 06/22/2023 - 20:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ex-Ripple advisor and Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michael S. Barr, has held a meeting with European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde
Ex-Ripple Advisor Meets with ECB's Lagarde
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Michael S. Barr, the ex-Ripple advisor and current Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, met with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in Frankfurt on Wednesday, according to a recent tweet from the latter. This meeting has resulted in some buzz within the XRP community. 

Lagarde, a long-time financial industry influencer, is known for her nuanced stance on cryptocurrencies.

While she has been critical of Bitcoin and other private cryptocurrencies, expressing concerns about their environmental impact, potential misuse for money laundering, and the risks to uninformed investors, she has simultaneously advocated for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Related
Gensler Criticizes Crypto Compliance in Testimony
The meeting with Barr, who served as an advisor for Ripple Labs, a significant player in the digital currency space, is likely to spur speculation about the ECB's future stance on digital currencies.

Barr, who served as an advisor for Ripple Labs from mid-2015, and took office as the Vice Chair for Supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in 2022, has a profound understanding of financial regulations and international finance.

The details and outcomes of the meeting have not been disclosed, but the crypto community will be watching closely. The implications of this meeting could range from further development and possible acceleration of the ECB's exploration of CBDCs to a more nuanced approach to the regulation of private cryptocurrencies

#Ripple News #European Central Bank
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image CNBC's Jim Cramer Slams 'Bogus Crypto'
06/22/2023 - 18:53
CNBC's Jim Cramer Slams 'Bogus Crypto'
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB and MATIC Price Analysis for June 22
06/22/2023 - 18:00
BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB and MATIC Price Analysis for June 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Pepe (PEPE) Smashes Big Milestone as Price Gains 88%
06/22/2023 - 17:00
Pepe (PEPE) Smashes Big Milestone as Price Gains 88%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide