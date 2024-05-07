Advertisement
    Binance Announces New Listings for Three Major Trading Pairs: Details

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Binance will open trading for three new trading pairs
    Tue, 7/05/2024 - 14:57
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a significant expansion of its cryptocurrency offerings, Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the addition of three new trading pairs to its extensive list of cryptocurrencies. 

    Binance has announced the listing of three new pairs of MultiversX (EGLD), Phoenix (PHB) and Reserve Rights (RSR) denominated in fiat currency Turkish Lira (TRY). This move marks a strategic embrace of Turkey's burgeoning crypto market and reflects Binance's commitment to catering to the diverse needs of its global user base.

    In a blog post, Binance says it will open trading for the EGLD/TRY, PHB/TRY and RSR/TRY trading pairs on May 8, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC) to expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot and also enhance users’ trading experience. Binance will also be enabling Trading Bots services for the aforementioned trading pairs on the same date. 

    The announcement follows as the Turkish Lira (TRY) has seen a surge in crypto trading volume, emerging as a dominant fiat trading pair on Binance in Q4, 2023. The addition of these new pairs is expected to further solidify this trend, offering Turkish traders more flexibility and direct access to the crypto market without the need for intermediary currency conversions.

    Binance to List Six Major Trading Pairs: Details

    As a move that is likely to be welcomed by traders, Binance's latest listings are a significant step forward for the exchange and its users as it reflects the platform's ongoing efforts to innovate and provide a diverse range of trading options, reinforcing its position as a dominant player in the cryptocurrency exchange arena.

    As the public anticipates the trading of these pairs, the crypto community is poised to witness the impact of these additions on market dynamics.

    About the author
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

