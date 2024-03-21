Solana Cofounder Delivers Epic Support Comment for Ethereum

In a notable development, Anatoly Yakovenko, cofounder of Solana, recently expressed support for Ethereum amid escalating regulatory scrutiny. His statement, shared on social media, comes at a crucial juncture as the SEC intensifies its investigation into Ethereum's potential classification as a security.

The focus of the SEC's inquiry centers on Ethereum's shift to a "proof-of-stake" governance model, which has raised concerns about its regulatory status. This scrutiny has implications not only for Ethereum but also for the approval of an Ethereum ETF and the oversight of Ethereum futures markets by the CFTC.

If the state is against ethereum then I am against the state — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) March 21, 2024

Yakovenko's public alignment with Ethereum, in opposition to potential regulatory actions, carries notable implications for the broader cryptocurrency landscape. It underscores the interconnectedness of various projects and highlights the regulatory challenges facing the industry as a whole.

This bold stance against the state's potential classification of Ethereum as a security echoes sentiment from a previous time, reminiscent of Vitalik Buterin's words during its tumultuous period in 2023. Indeed, Yakovenko's words harken back to Buterin's show of support for Solana during its struggles following the collapse of FTX and the broader crypto market downturn.

At the moment, experts estimate the probability of Ethereum ETF approval this spring at no more than 30%. However, with the latest regulatory developments, these odds could have already changed. How will the saga with Ethereum and its status turn out in the end, and will the market see an ETF for the largest altcoin? This is probably one of the most interesting questions right now.