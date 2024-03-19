Advertisement
AD

'Meme Coins Harm Crypto Industry,' Says CryptoQuant CEO Amid SHIB and WIF Hype

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Amid recent hype surrounding meme coins like BOME and SLERF, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju delivers stark warning
Tue, 19/03/2024 - 9:53
'Meme Coins Harm Crypto Industry,' Says CryptoQuant CEO Amid SHIB and WIF Hype
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Against the background of the recent surge in popularity and the price of meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogwifhat (WIF) and BOME, Ki Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant, has voiced concerns about their harmful impact on the cryptocurrency industry. According to Ju, such cryptocurrencies, characterized by their viral marketing and speculative nature, pose a threat to the legitimacy and progress of the crypto sector.

Advertisement

Related
Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu: Which Meme Coin is Best-Performing?

The CEO emphasized the overshadowing effect of billion-dollar meme coins on legitimate projects striving to innovate and advance the industry. He expressed frustration over the allure of easy money through meme coins, likening it to the speculative hype of the initial coin offering burst that ultimately led to widespread losses for investors.

Meme coins: Yay or nay?

While some argue that meme coins serve as a gateway for new users to enter the crypto space, Ki Young Ju cautioned against the risks involved, drawing parallels to the projects of the ICO era back in 2018 that failed to deliver any tangible value.

In response to a counterargument suggesting that meme coins are simply a manifestation of the inherent speculation on the crypto market, Ju lamented the absence of industry leaders advocating for genuine product development. He noted a concerning trend wherein the market gravitates toward gambling rather than fostering innovation and building tangible solutions.

Related
Binance Passes Epic $100 Billion Mark in User Funds

Finally, the CryptoQuant CEO highlighted the leadership exemplified by figures such as Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO of Binance, emphasizing the critical role of visionary leaders dedicated to fostering innovation and driving the industry forward with substantive products. 

Recall that the former head of the largest crypto exchange is being trusted not to leave the United States at this time and is awaiting a court decision, which is due to take place on April 30.

#Memecoin #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Shiba Inu #Dogwifhat WIF #BOOK OF MEME #Memecoin News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image $500 Million Destroyed Amid Crypto Bloodbath; End of Bull Market?
2024/03/19 09:50
$500 Million Destroyed Amid Crypto Bloodbath; End of Bull Market?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Binance Passes Epic $100 Billion Mark in User Funds
2024/03/19 09:50
Binance Passes Epic $100 Billion Mark in User Funds
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Peter Schiff Warns About Major Bitcoin (BTC) Crash
2024/03/19 09:50
Peter Schiff Warns About Major Bitcoin (BTC) Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Decoding the Future: SpaceofApes Token and the AI Revolution in Cryptocurrency
Harambe Token Fever: Are You Ready to Ape In?
Insights from Prague Gaming & TECH Summit 2024 Speakers (pre-event)
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

'Meme Coins Harm Crypto Industry,' Says CryptoQuant CEO Amid SHIB and WIF Hype
$500 Million Destroyed Amid Crypto Bloodbath; End of Bull Market?
Binance Passes Epic $100 Billion Mark in User Funds
Show all
Advertisement
AD