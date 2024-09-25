Binance Introduces Fixed Rate Loans: Details

Advertisement

Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, has announced the launch of Binance Fixed Rate Loans.

Binance (BNB), a flagship cryptocurrency exchange service worldwide, starts offering Fixed Rate Loans on stablecoin assets pegged to global reserve currencies.

This brand new product allows customers to securely borrow and lend stablecoins with customizable fixed interest rates for a chosen period, supported by over-collateralization for enhanced security.

The service provides stable returns for suppliers, predictable costs for borrowers and automated management tools to help reduce liquidation risks.

As the offering kicks off, the Binance (BNB) audience can earn by pledging over-collateralized assets or lend their stablecoins to earn a fixed Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on their cryptocurrency investments.

Vishal Sacheendran, Head of Regional Markets at Binance, highlights the paramount importance of lending products for Binance's product as a whole and the progress of its roadmap:

Binance Fixed Rate Loans are a direct response to the demand we’ve seen from users who want greater control and predictability in their financial decisions. By offering a secure and structured way to borrow and lend stablecoins, we provide a stable solution for users seeking financial certainty in an often volatile market. Whether you're borrowing or supplying, this product is designed to offer a seamless experience, backed by Binance’s trusted platform.

As a result, the service allows users to lock in a stable interest rate for the entire loan duration, minimizing exposure to market volatility and providing a reliable option for those seeking predictable financial returns or costs.

Binance (BNB) bets big on various loan offerings

The release of Fixed Rate Loans is a natural expansion of Binance's (BNB) lending products suite. So far, it features a number of products tailored to various categories of investors.

Binance's (BNB) broad range of loan products is designed to meet the diverse needs of the exchange's users. In addition to Fixed Rate Loans, Binance offers Flexible Loans, VIP Loans and Simple Earn, each catering to different financial goals.

As covered by U.Today previously, Binance (BNB) was the first exchange to allow the collateralization of Shiba Inu (SHIB) in flexible loans.