Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 30

Wed, 11/30/2022 - 21:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has Binance Coin (BNB) become bearish again?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 30
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are maintaining their dominance as the prices of the coins are rising.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has not followed the rise of other coins, falling by 0.90%.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

On the hourly chart, Binance Coin (BNB) has bounced back from the local support level of $295.3; however, it could not keep the rise above the $300 mark.

Related
XRP Price Analysis for November 28

If buyers cannot close the day above $300, there are low chances of seeing growth tomorrow. Thus, the native exchange coin is looking worse than most of the other cryptocurrencies.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Today's candle has not affected the technical picture of Binance Coin (BNB) as the token keeps accumulating energy for a further move. Further growth is possible if the bar closes above the $310 zone. If that happens, BNB might rise to the resistance at $336.3.

BNB/BTC chart by TradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) has made a false breakout of the mirror level at 0.017499. Until the rate is above it, buyers have a chance to accumulate power and keep the rise going. However, if the candle closes below that mark, the bearish scenario will become relevant again.

BNB is trading at $298.8 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Users Dislike XRP and Cardano, Says Morgan Creek’s Yusko
11/30/2022 - 20:02
Users Dislike XRP and Cardano, Says Morgan Creek’s Yusko
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
11/30/2022 - 18:16
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 30
11/30/2022 - 15:54
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 30
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk