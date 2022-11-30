Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 30

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are maintaining their dominance as the prices of the coins are rising.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has not followed the rise of other coins, falling by 0.90%.

On the hourly chart, Binance Coin (BNB) has bounced back from the local support level of $295.3; however, it could not keep the rise above the $300 mark.

If buyers cannot close the day above $300, there are low chances of seeing growth tomorrow. Thus, the native exchange coin is looking worse than most of the other cryptocurrencies.

Today's candle has not affected the technical picture of Binance Coin (BNB) as the token keeps accumulating energy for a further move. Further growth is possible if the bar closes above the $310 zone. If that happens, BNB might rise to the resistance at $336.3.

Binance Coin (BNB) has made a false breakout of the mirror level at 0.017499. Until the rate is above it, buyers have a chance to accumulate power and keep the rise going. However, if the candle closes below that mark, the bearish scenario will become relevant again.

BNB is trading at $298.8 at press time.