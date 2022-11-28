XRP Price Analysis for November 28

The market remains red with no bullish signals yet.
XRP/USD
XRP is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 6.66%.
The price of XRP started the week with a rise; however, it found an obstacle at the local resistance at $0.3840. At the moment, the rate is trading in the middle of a narrow channel.
If buyers can return to $0.3840, traders may expect a rise tomorrow.
On the bigger chart, the price is trading sideways as none of the sides has seized the initiative. Further growth is possible only when bulls fix above the $0.42 zone. However, currently, it is too early to think about it as bears are not going to give up based on the high selling volume.
The situation is a bit more positive on the chart against Bitcoin (BTC). The price is closer to the resistance than to the support; however, buyers need to fix above BTC 0.000024. If that happens, there is a high possibility of seeing the breakout of the mark of BTC 0.00002467.
XRP is trading at $0.3788 at press time.