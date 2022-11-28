Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for November 28

Denys Serhiichuk
Has XRP accumulated enough power to rise?
The market remains red with no bullish signals yet.

XRP/USD

XRP is one of the biggest losers today, going down by 6.66%.

The price of XRP started the week with a rise; however, it found an obstacle at the local resistance at $0.3840. At the moment, the rate is trading in the middle of a narrow channel.

If buyers can return to $0.3840, traders may expect a rise tomorrow.

On the bigger chart, the price is trading sideways as none of the sides has seized the initiative. Further growth is possible only when bulls fix above the $0.42 zone. However, currently, it is too early to think about it as bears are not going to give up based on the high selling volume.

The situation is a bit more positive on the chart against Bitcoin (BTC). The price is closer to the resistance than to the support; however, buyers need to fix above BTC 0.000024. If that happens, there is a high possibility of seeing the breakout of the mark of BTC 0.00002467.

XRP is trading at $0.3788 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

