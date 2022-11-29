DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 29

The cryptocurrency market is recovering after a few days of decline as most of the coins are in the green zone.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 8.18% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, DOGE has kept the rise going after the false breakout of the support level at $0.09150. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, there is a probability of seeing the test of the nearest resistance level at $0.10799 within the next few days.
DOGE is trading at $0.1032 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB is less of a gainer than DOGE, rising by 2% since yesterday.
From the technical point of view, SHIB has fixed above the $0.000009 mark against the low volume. Currently, traders should focus on the $0.0000095 zone, as its breakout may lead to a price blast to the $0.00001 zone with enough energy accumulated for such a move.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000924 at press time.