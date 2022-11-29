DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 29

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market is recovering after a few days of decline as most of the coins are in the green zone.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 8.18% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, DOGE has kept the rise going after the false breakout of the support level at $0.09150. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, there is a probability of seeing the test of the nearest resistance level at $0.10799 within the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1032 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is less of a gainer than DOGE, rising by 2% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, SHIB has fixed above the $0.000009 mark against the low volume. Currently, traders should focus on the $0.0000095 zone, as its breakout may lead to a price blast to the $0.00001 zone with enough energy accumulated for such a move.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000924 at press time.