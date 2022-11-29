Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 29

Tue, 11/29/2022 - 12:22
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can meme coins return to bullish trend soon?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 29
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market is recovering after a few days of decline as most of the coins are in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 8.18% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, DOGE has kept the rise going after the false breakout of the support level at $0.09150. If buyers can hold the gained initiative until the end of the day, there is a probability of seeing the test of the nearest resistance level at $0.10799 within the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.1032 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is less of a gainer than DOGE, rising by 2% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

From the technical point of view, SHIB has fixed above the $0.000009 mark against the low volume. Currently, traders should focus on the $0.0000095 zone, as its breakout may lead to a price blast to the $0.00001 zone with enough energy accumulated for such a move.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000924 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Major Sign of Fresh Bitcoin Bull Trend Spotted by Trader
11/29/2022 - 19:15
Major Sign of Fresh Bitcoin Bull Trend Spotted by Trader
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Warren Buffett Outperforms Bitcoin
11/29/2022 - 16:42
Warren Buffett Outperforms Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image CAKE Sparks Investors' Interest with 56% Increase in PancakeSwap's Trading Volume
11/29/2022 - 16:05
CAKE Sparks Investors' Interest with 56% Increase in PancakeSwap's Trading Volume
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev