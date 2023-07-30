Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for July 30

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does rate of Binance Coin (BNB) have enough energy for further move?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for July 30
The last day of the week is neutral for the cryptocurrency market.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 0.25% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is in the middle of the narrow channel between the support at $241.6 and the resistance at $242.8.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, consolidation in the area around $242 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

A similar picture is on the daily time frame, as the rate is far from the key levels. The falling volume confirms that sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, neither side has accumulated enough strength for either a rise or a fall. In this regard, consolidation between $240 and $245 is the more likely scenario for the next weeks.

BNB is trading at $242.5 at press time.

