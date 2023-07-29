DOGE Price Analysis for July 29

Original U.Today article

Is it possible to see upward move of DOGE soon?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the first day of the weekend.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 1% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel. Any sharp moves are unlikely until the end of the day as most of the ATR has been passed.

Respectively, ongoing sideways trading between $0.077 and $0.078 is the more likely scenario.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is unclear as the rate of DOGE does not have enough energy to grow or fall. Traders can only think about a bullish trend reversal if the price fixes above the $0.08 mark.

On the weekly chart, the candle is about to close above the important level at $0.07547. If that happens, buyers might locally seize the initiative, which can lead to a rise to the $0.085-$0.09 area next month.

DOGE is trading at $0.07780 at press time.