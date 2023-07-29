BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for July 29

The weekend has started neutral for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.11% since yesterday.
Image by TradingView
Despite the slight rise, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) remains below the important zone of $29,400, which means that bulls are not ready to seize the initiative yet. This statement is also confirmed by the falling volume. In this case, there is still a chance to see a drop to the $29,000 area next week.
Bitcoin is trading at $29,281 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of BTC, going up by 0.20%.
Image by TradingView
Today's rise has not affected the technical picture of Ethereum (ETH) on the daily time frame. As nothing crucial has happened so far, ongoing consolidation in the area of $1,850-$1,900 is the more likely scenario for the next days.
Ethereum is trading at $1,873 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is an exception, falling by 0.18%.
Image by TradingView
A similar picture is on the daily chart of XRP as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative here yet. An upward move is only possible if buyers restore the price above the $0.74 zone. In that case, the bull run might continue.
XRP is trading at $0.7089 at press time.