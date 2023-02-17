Binance CEO Denies Report About Delisting U.S.-Based Projects

Fri, 02/17/2023 - 17:25
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has dismissed rumors of the exchange considering the delisting of US-based cryptocurrencies amid growing regulatory scrutiny in the country
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, has denied reports of the exchange considering delisting US-based cryptocurrencies in a series of tweets.

The reports followed scrutiny from regulators, as Binance is not authorized to serve crypto customers in the US.

The exchange has reportedly been probed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Justice Department, and the Internal Revenue Service.

According to a Bloomberg report, Binance is on the cusp of ending relationships with US business partners, including intermediary firms such as banks and services firms. The exchange is also reassessing venture-capital investments in the US.

#Cryptocurrency exchange
