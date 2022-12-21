Binance (BNB) Launches Gift Card Promo and Secret Santa Events

Leading crypto exchange Binance (BNB) invites its new and exsting users to a series of holiday-themed promotions to let everyone get bonuses and gifts regardless of his/her level of expertise in cryptocurrency.

Crypto exchange Binance (BNB) launches gift cards and Secret Santa campaigns

According to the official announcement shared by Binance, it is initiating a couple of Christmas-themed promo events. Gift card distribution, a Secret Santa campaign and a Mystery Box event are live.

Celebrate Christmas with #Binance Gift Card! 🎄



Participate in the $TOMO, $SKL & $NULS Mystery Box promotions to win a share of $50,000!



Stay tuned as $VITE & $REEF Mystery Boxes will be available from December 26 🎁 — Binance (@binance) December 19, 2022

This year, Binance's gift cards will be unveiled in 238 unique exclusive holiday-themed designs. The Secret Santa promotion will be running until Dec. 28, 2022, and will give away 36,000 New User Exclusive Gift Cards to fresh users worth up to $5. The recepients will be selected randomly: 6,000 new users will get $5 each, 10,000 users will be awarded $2 each, and 20,000 users will receive a $1 bonus each.

Binance (BNB) enthusiasts can claim their bonuses on the Binance app or website. The organizers wish to inform the audience that to redeem the gift cards, recipients must access the platform's official gift card website.

Ads Ads

Then, users can send Binance gift cards to each other: while the adoption of Web3 solutions is on fire, such a card is a perfect holiday gift for every cryptocurrency lover.

Mystery Box kicks off with up to $2,000 prize

Mystery Box event will be running between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25, 2022. During this event, every Binance gift card will include a Mystery Box containing random rewards. Purchasing this Mystery Box for $1 only, users will be able to claim up to a $2,000 prize.

The grand prize in the Mystery Box event on Binance is $2,000, while the second and third-place winners will get $1,500 and $500, respectively.

Also, Binance (BNB) is going to compensate all users for the costs of participation in the Mystery Box event. As such, this promo is designed to reward new and existing users of Binance (BNB) and to spread holiday cheer among crypto enthusiasts.