Binance (BNB) Launches Gift Card Promo and Secret Santa Events

Wed, 12/21/2022 - 11:27
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Binance (BNB), largest cryptocurrency ecosystem, announces festival of promo events
Binance (BNB) Launches Gift Card Promo and Secret Santa Events
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Leading crypto exchange Binance (BNB) invites its new and exsting users to a series of holiday-themed promotions to let everyone get bonuses and gifts regardless of his/her level of expertise in cryptocurrency.

Crypto exchange Binance (BNB) launches gift cards and Secret Santa campaigns

According to the official announcement shared by Binance, it is initiating a couple of Christmas-themed promo events. Gift card distribution, a Secret Santa campaign and a Mystery Box event are live.

This year, Binance's gift cards will be unveiled in 238 unique exclusive holiday-themed designs. The Secret Santa promotion will be running until Dec. 28, 2022, and will give away 36,000 New User Exclusive Gift Cards to fresh users worth up to $5. The recepients will be selected randomly: 6,000 new users will get $5 each, 10,000 users will be awarded $2 each, and 20,000 users will receive a $1 bonus each.

Binance (BNB) enthusiasts can claim their bonuses on the Binance app or website. The organizers wish to inform the audience that to redeem the gift cards, recipients must access the platform's official gift card website.

Then, users can send Binance gift cards to each other: while the adoption of Web3 solutions is on fire, such a card is a perfect holiday gift for every cryptocurrency lover.

Mystery Box kicks off with up to $2,000 prize

Mystery Box event will be running between Dec. 19 and Dec. 25, 2022. During this event, every Binance gift card will include a Mystery Box containing random rewards. Purchasing this Mystery Box for $1 only, users will be able to claim up to a $2,000 prize.

The grand prize in the Mystery Box event on Binance is $2,000, while the second and third-place winners will get $1,500 and $500, respectively.

Also, Binance (BNB) is going to compensate all users for the costs of participation in the Mystery Box event. As such, this promo is designed to reward new and existing users of Binance (BNB) and to spread holiday cheer among crypto enthusiasts.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Polygon Reveals Massive Year for DeFi in 2023 and Beyond: Details
12/21/2022 - 12:44
Polygon Reveals Massive Year for DeFi in 2023 and Beyond: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Litecoin (LTC) Goes Through 7% Recovery, Could It Be Another Golden Cross?
12/21/2022 - 12:27
Litecoin (LTC) Goes Through 7% Recovery, Could It Be Another Golden Cross?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Partner and MoneyGram Kick off New Remittance Solution: Details
12/21/2022 - 12:15
Ripple Partner and MoneyGram Kick off New Remittance Solution: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan