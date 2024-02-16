Advertisement
Binance Stuns Crypto Community With Web3 Wallet Upgrade: Details

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Users can also explore and enjoy variety of decentralized applications (dApps)
Fri, 16/02/2024 - 17:00
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has stunned the crypto community with major integrations into its Web3 wallet.

Binance has announced the successful integration of 24 new decentralized applications (dApps) on Binance Web3 Wallet as of February 2024. The integration enables users to interact with these dApps directly through their wallets, without having to switch between different platforms or use multiple wallets.

The newly added dApps include popular and innovative projects in the crypto and Web3 space, such as EthsMarket, an NFT marketplace that allows users to create, buy and sell digital art on Ethereum.

Avascriptions is a subscription-based platform that allows users to access exclusive content and services from their favorite creators. EVM Ink is a platform that allows users to create and trade NFT tattoos.

Users can also explore and enjoy a variety of decentralized applications (dApps), such as 48 Club, a social media platform that rewards users for creating and sharing content.

BakerySwap is a DEX that offers trading, staking, farming, NFT creation and trading, and more.

Others include: ​BIIS, CyberWallet, Etch Market, Ethscriptions,  EVMs, Facet, Frc20 Market, Friend3, IERC 20, KiloEx, Owlto Finance, Pols Market, QnA3.AI, Swell Network, SynFutures, UXUY, XRC Market, zkBridge and zks Market.

Binance Web3 Wallet is a self-custodial crypto wallet integrated within the Binance app. In December, Binance Web3 Wallet announced the completion of the integration of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin and Sei networks, allowing users to complete token transfers to and from these networks via Binance Web3 Wallet. The Web 3 wallet also announced support for the opBNB and Linea networks.

In January, 19 decentralized applications (dApps) were integrated into the Web3 Wallet, including 1inch, Alpaca, BinaryX, BiSwap, Compound, Convex, Curve, CyberConnect, Dodo, Frax Finance, Gala Games, GMX, Maker, Maverick, QuickSwap, Radiant Capital, Sushi, WooFi and Yearn Finance.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

