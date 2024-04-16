Binance to List Six Major Trading Pairs: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a strategic move to expand its list of trading choices, Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the addition of six new trading pairs to the Binance Spot platform. This development is set to enhance the trading experience for Binance users by providing more options and flexibility in their trading strategies.

Advertisement

The six new trading pairs set to join Binance's platform encompass a variety of cryptocurrencies, including top AI token Render (RNDR), ATOM, the native token of the Cosmos blockchain; DeFi Thorchain's Rune token and others.

As stated in an official blog post, Binance will open trading for the trading pairs ATOM/USDC, CFX/USDC, POLYX/TRY, RNDR/USDC, RUNE/USDC and SAGA/USDC on April 17 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC) and also enable trading bot services.

Trading bot services include Spot Grid, Spot DCA and Rebalancing Bot for SAGA/USDT; Spot Algo Orders for ATOM/USDC, CFX/USDC, POLYX/TRY, RNDR/USDC, RUNE/USDC and SAGA/USDC. Binance, however, noted in its blog post that the trading of the aforementioned new trading pairs might be subject to eligibility based on the user's country or region of residence.

The recent listing move marks a significant step forward for the exchange as it continues to grow its platform and provide users with access to a diverse range of digital assets.

In another batch of listings, Binance Futures will be launching on April 18 the ARBUSDC and NEOUSDC Perpetual Contract, both with up to 50x leverage, and the FILUSDC Perpetual Contract with up to 75x leverage.

In a significant milestone, Binance US has welcomed Martin C. Grant, former New York Fed Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer, to its board.

Grant, who has over three decades of regulatory, legal and compliance experience in government and the digital asset market, will help Binance expand its compliance-first strategy and manage financial reporting systems and internal controls.