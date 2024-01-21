Advertisement
AD

Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Deposited on Major Exchange: Sell-Off Incoming?

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu being actively transferred by whales as most recent price action causes surge in selling activities among holders
Sun, 21/01/2024 - 13:17
Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Deposited on Major Exchange: Sell-Off Incoming?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu is witnessing substantial transactional activity with billions of tokens being deposited onto major exchanges. This movement of large quantities often hints at potential liquidity events or preparatory steps for significant market actions.

Advertisement

From the transaction data, we observe substantial quantities of SHIB being transferred to exchanges like Upbit, Binance and Crypto.com. Notably, a single transaction to Upbit involved an impressive 52 billion SHIB valued at approximately $505,640. Such substantial moves to exchange wallets can sometimes indicate a readiness to sell, as investors look to capitalize on recent price movements or mitigate risks of a downturn.

SHIBUSDT
SHIB/USDT chart by TradingView

Analyzing the Shiba Inu price chart, we identify a series of peaks and troughs, forming what appears to be a tightening consolidation pattern. This compression signals a period of indecision among traders, with a breakout likely to dictate the next significant price trend for SHIB.

Related
What's Going On With Cardano (ADA)? This Latest Report Says Lot

The chart shows resistance forming around the upper trendline of the current price pattern, where SHIB has experienced pushback, creating a temporary ceiling. On the flip side, the support level is where the price has found a floor, with the lower trendline providing a boundary that bulls have defended successfully so far.

A comprehensive analysis suggests that if the influx of SHIB to exchanges results in increased selling pressure, and the support level breaks, we could witness downward price action. Conversely, should the resistance be breached with sufficient volume and buying pressure, an upward trend may ensue.

Considering the current market dynamics and whale activity, traders and investors in SHIB should closely monitor these key support and resistance levels for early signs of a decisive market move.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano Approaching Top 10 Chains by NFT Trading Volume
2024/01/21 13:15
Cardano Approaching Top 10 Chains by NFT Trading Volume
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Key Reason Why Solana-Based Pyth Network (PYTH) Token Surged Over 15%
2024/01/21 13:15
Key Reason Why Solana-Based Pyth Network (PYTH) Token Surged Over 15%
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Cardano (ADA) Whale Activity Surges Massively: What's Happening?
2024/01/21 13:15
Cardano (ADA) Whale Activity Surges Massively: What's Happening?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ChainGPT Chaingpt Facilitates the Launch of the GT Protocol, Bringing AI-Powered Auto-Trading to Crypto
Nuvo Unveils Nuscription: Revolutionizing Blockchain Trading
U-Hack: The Web3 University Hackathon Series
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Deposited on Major Exchange: Sell-Off Incoming?
Cardano Approaching Top 10 Chains by NFT Trading Volume
Key Reason Why Solana-Based Pyth Network (PYTH) Token Surged Over 15%
Show all