What's Going On With Cardano (ADA)? This Latest Report Says Lot

Cardano, the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is booming with several developments and new upgrades.

According to the most recent weekly report released by Cardano builder Input Output Global (IOG), 157 projects have been launched, with 1,319 projects now being built on Cardano.

What’s going down on Cardano?



Check out this week’s development update on Essential #Cardano and stay abreast of all the latest developments in core technology, wallets and services, smart contracts, and scaling and governance. https://t.co/QfHIL2yUTV — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) January 19, 2024

Native tokens total 9.45 million across 93,021 token policies. Plutus v1 scripts are at 6,332, while Plutus v2 scripts are now 17,531. Total transactions on the Cardano network are now 83.4 million.

The beginning of 2024 has seen new releases and upgrades. The Marlowe team just announced the release of Marlowe 0.3.0, which includes many milestones.

The first Hydra release of 2024, version 0.15.0, has gone live. Cardano also released node v.8.7.3, which fixes a minor issue with the Ouroboros network. The Lace wallet has also been upgraded to version 1.8.

According to IOG, the ledger team has introduced several features in recent weeks, including new ledger events, an increase in the URL length limit, consensus queries and JSON instances.

The Mithril team has also finalized the client's implementation in Explorer, allowing for direct certificate verification from the browser. In addition, the team upgraded the devnet to support the Conway era and enabled the Mithril era marker reader on the Cardano chain during the end-to-end testing.

In addition, Project Catalyst is nearing the end of its community review moderation period. More than 70,000 moderations have been submitted by around 250 active level 2 moderators.

In the last 15 years, a rush of advancements in the field of quantum-enhanced protocols has proposed new ways in which financial systems may benefit from quantum technology.

In this regard, IOG will support an upcoming collaborative workshop with the School of Informatics Edinburgh, IOG Chief Scientist Aggelos Kiayias, Ethereum researcher Justin Drake and other prominent industrial and academic specialists.

At the time of writing, Cardano's ADA coin was up 3.62% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.516.