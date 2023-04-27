Biggest Scammer in Industry? This Wallet Launched More Than 2,000 Rugpulls

Thu, 04/27/2023 - 10:45
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Only one man could be behind more than 2,000 rugpulls, and there's nothing that can stop him
The cryptocurrency world is no stranger to scams and rugpulls. However, a recent discovery would surprise even savvy crypto investors: a single wallet has been linked to more than 2,000 rug pulls, raising questions about the identity of its owner and the legitimacy of the associated projects.

The wallet, with an address that ends in c6cd646F, has reportedly launched between two and five meme coin rugpulls daily for nearly two years straight. This staggering figure has prompted many to label the wallet's owner one of the biggest scammers in the industry. Users are being warned to label the wallet on Etherscan to avoid inadvertently lining the scammer's pockets.

It is unclear how much the wallet's owner has made from these rugpulls, but launching a meme token on the Ethereum network, along with providing liquidity, can cost around $800. With more than 2,000 rugs tied to this wallet, the potential profits are substantial.

Professional Trader Shows What Really Caused Crypto Market Plunge, and It's Not Arkham

However, it is crucial to note that it may be too early to label the wallet's owner a serial scammer. Some speculate that the wallet could be connected to a centralized exchange, in which case the owner may not be directly responsible for the rugpulls. The primary concern is that nearly every asset associated with the wallet has rugged, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the projects and the intentions of the wallet's owner.

The recent rise of meme coins like Pepe should not confuse you as more wallets like the one we mentioned appear in the space and become serial scammers who launch numerous rug pulls in a day with no consequences whatsoever.

#Meme Cryptocurrencies #DeFi Scam
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

